Parks & Outdoors Fall Adult Softball League Sign Ups Going On Now

Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors invites anyone who is interested to join one of the exciting 2024 Adult Slowpitch Softball Leagues at the Summit of Softball Complex.

They have divisions for Men's, Women's, and Co-Ed teams, providing various levels of competition.

League Details:

Rainbow Division: 5 HR's & 1 up

Lookout A: 3 HR's and 1 up

Lookout B: 3 HR's & out

Lookout C: 1 HR & out

Lookout D: NO HOMERUNS!

Co-Ed leagues play on Tuesday nights, with potential makeup games scheduled on other nights only in extreme circumstances.

They also offer Open, Church, and Industrial Leagues, depending on enough team registrations for each division. Women's teams are especially encouraged to register! To enter your women's team, call for more info at (423) 643-6055.

Entry Fee: $550.00, including two umpires per game, an official scorer, at least a 12-game regular season, and a single-elimination end-of-season tournament. Payment can be made by check, cash, or money order.

Registration info is available at chattanooga.perfectmind.com