Partnership Secures Approximately 350 Acres For Pikeville's Cumberland Trail

A multi-year effort to protect one of the Cumberland Trail’s most significant and distinctive landscapes has reached a major milestone with the acquisition of approximately 350 acres at Devil’s Racetrack.

The $2.45 million acquisition secures the property for the Cumberland Trail and protects the dramatic Devil’s Racetrack geologic formation for future generations. The achievement reflects the power of sustained partnership, philanthropy and a shared commitment to expanding and protecting Tennessee’s premier backcountry trail system.

A cornerstone of the effort was a generous $500,000 contribution from The Nature Conservancy, which was brought to the closing table to help make the acquisition possible. The Nature Conservancy also covered the costs of property appraisal, Phase I environmental study and survey, providing critical support throughout the acquisition process. The remaining costs were funded by the State Lands Acquisition Fund.

“This is exactly what can happen when partners come together around a shared vision and stay committed to it for the long haul,” said Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Deputy Commissioner Brian Clifford. “Protecting Devil’s Racetrack is about much more than acquiring acreage. It is about preserving an extraordinary geologic landscape, advancing the Cumberland Trail and ensuring that Tennesseans and visitors will be able to experience this remarkable place for generations to come. We are grateful to every partner whose persistence, generosity and belief in this vision helped bring this acquisition across the finish line.”

“Tennessee’s conservation community made multiple attempts across many years to protect Devil’s Racetrack,” said Laurel Creech, Tennessee State Director for The Nature Conservancy. “Our collective persistence, patience, and leveraging of public and private funding turned the dream into reality. This property’s scenic, recreational, and natural resource values may now be enjoyed by all. We are especially grateful for Governor Lee, Justin P. Wilson, and TDEC leadership for prioritizing the Cumberland Trail’s completion.”

The acquisition also represents the culmination of years of commitment by advocates and supporters of the Cumberland Trail. Among them is Tennessee Comptroller Emeritus and former Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Commissioner Justin P. Wilson, whose deep love for the trail and extraordinary philanthropic support have helped advance the broader Cumberland Trail vision.

Wilson has long understood the Cumberland Trail as more than a recreational resource. His commitment to seeing the trail protected and completed has helped inspire investment and partnership across the broader effort. His generosity – along with the contributions of numerous other individuals, foundations, organizations and public partners—has played an important role in moving the Cumberland Trail forward over many years.

The protection of Devil’s Racetrack is particularly significant because of the uniqueness of its geologic formation. The landscape’s rugged rock features and dramatic terrain are among the defining natural characteristics of the Cumberland Plateau and provide an exceptional setting for the trail. Securing the property ensures that these resources remain protected while creating an important opportunity for future public access and trail development.

The acquisition demonstrates that major conservation accomplishments are often built incrementally, through years of planning, advocacy, investment and trust among partners. From philanthropic support and technical expertise to public resources and the enduring dedication of Cumberland Trail advocates, each contribution helped make this milestone possible.

The newly protected acreage will become part of the continued development of the Cumberland Trail, Tennessee’s flagship backcountry hiking trail, as planning and next steps for the property move forward. The property will be managed by Justin P. Wilson Cumberland Trail State Park.