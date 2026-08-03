Photographers Invited To Enter Their Best Tennessee Wildlife And Nature Photos

The Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s 12th annual Wildlife and Nature Photo Contest is now open for submissions through August 31st.

The contest invites photographers of all skill levels to share their best images of Tennessee’s wildlife, landscapes, and people enjoying the outdoors.

From breathtaking mountain vistas and quiet moments on the water to striking wildlife encounters and outdoor adventures with family and friends, the Federation wants to see what inspires you about the Volunteer State’s natural beauty.

Photos can be submitted at tnwf.org/photo-contest.

Photographers may submit up to three photos with a $10 suggested donation or enter unlimited photos for a $25 donation. As a thank-you, photographers who donate $25 will receive a 2027 Tennessee Wildlife Federation calendar.

All donations directly support the Federation’s work to conserve Tennessee’s wildlife, waters, and wild places.

Prizes will be awarded for outstanding photos of wildlife, landscapes, and people enjoying Tennessee’s natural spaces, with prize support provided by Bass Pro Shops stores of Tennessee.

A panel of judges will select standout entries for inclusion in the Federation’s 2027 calendar and to be featured across its digital platforms, which reach hundreds of thousands of outdoor enthusiasts each year.

The public will also help select a People’s Choice winner through online voting beginning September 8, 2026.

The deadline to submit photos is 11:59 p.m. CT on August 31, 2026. For complete contest guidelines and to enter your photos, visit tnwf.org/photo-contest.