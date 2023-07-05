Pickleball Courts Grand Opening And A New Park In Brainerd

Chattanooga's first official outdoor pickleball courts will celebrate their grand opening this Saturday with a ribbon cutting, games, lessons, paddle set giveaways and more!
Located in East Brainerd at 6011 Batter's PL RD, the complex features 5 courts, including one ADA court for all ages. New lights, fencing and more. The grand opening will take place from 9am-noon and it is free.
And if that wasn't enough good outdoor news, the folks at Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors have been working hard on designs for a new park on Provence Street near the Brainerd Tunnels but want to make sure they got it right. Residents and future users are invited to participate in 3 upcoming engagements in July.
Saturday, July 15th
- 10:00 am
- Humidor Cigar Bar & Lounge
- 3202 Brainerd Rd
Taco Tuesday, July 18th
- 6:00 pm
- Taqueria Alba
- 3401 Brainerd Rd
Saturday, July 22nd
- 10:00 am
- The Brainerd Farmers Market
- 20 Belvoir Ave
For more info, call (423) 643-7866, email dpoinfo@chattanooga.gov, or visit www.chattanooga.gov/parks