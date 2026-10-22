Portion Of McDonald Farm To Be Named Angel’s Hollow State Park

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has announced that the 70th state park will be named Angel’s Hollow State Park.

The new state park, which will encompass a significant portion of McDonald Farm in Hamilton County, will be dedicated on November 6, 2026.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee are honored to have personally chosen the name as a reflection of the peaceful and serene landscapes Angel’s Hollow will offer visitors.

“As Tennessee’s 70th state park, this beautiful valley on the border of Hamilton and Rhea counties will connect Tennesseans and visitors with nature,” said Gov. Lee. “Our state is blessed with rich natural resources, and Maria and I hope Angel’s Hollow will give generations of families the opportunity to experience the same peacefulness that we find in spending time outdoors.”

“Angel’s Hollow is an outdoor space that has created many memories for Hamilton County families over the years,” said TDEC Deputy Commissioner Brian Clifford. “I want to thank Gov. Lee and General Assembly for their investments in conservation and helping expand outdoor experiences in Tennessee.”

The Tennessee General Assembly approved $45.3 million in the state’s fiscal year 2027 budget to provide the resources for the new state park.

“I’m incredibly grateful for this investment in our county. Angel’s Hollow State Park will further establish Hamilton County as a premier outdoor destination,” said Sen. Bo Watson (R‑Hixson), chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. “More importantly, it will enhance the quality of life for our community and create more opportunities for Hamilton County to grow and thrive.”

Tennessee State Parks has worked closely with county and local leaders on the planning process and has engaged the community. Hamilton County transferred approximately 1,305 acres of McDonald Farm to the state. Combined with existing state-owned parcels, Angel’s Hollow will total approximately 2,500 acres.

“We are grateful for the state’s continued commitment to our vision of preserving McDonald Farm,” said Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp. “We look forward to seeing Tennessee’s 70th state park come to life alongside our adjacent county park, with both enhancing the quality of life in the beautiful northern end of Hamilton County.”

The new park's visitor center will be based in Sale Creek, Tenn. and will border more than 300 acres of McDonald Farm being retained by Hamilton County, including the historic homestead and fairgrounds. Angel’s Hollow will provide a new entry point into Tennessee’s park and trail system and offer a range of experiences for visitors, from families who are new to the outdoors to those looking for longer trail connections and backcountry opportunities.

"Angel's Hollow State Park embodies the best of Tennessee. Here, the natural splendor of the Southeastern foothills, with scenic views and abundant wildlife, intertwines with timeless stories of the past, bookmarked by the McDonald Farm. Angel's Hollow is sure to become a multigenerational destination where individuals and families can reflect in the tranquility of God's creation while simultaneously being inspired to pursue new future frontiers like those settlers before them. I am grateful for the spirit of partnership at all levels of government that brought Angel's Hollow to fruition," said Rhea County Executive Ron Travis.

“Angel’s Hollow State Park will give families new opportunities to hike, bike camp and enjoy the great outdoors. I was happy to support this investment, which will draw visitors to experience our area’s natural beauty, support local businesses and drive tourism and economic development for years to come. I appreciate Gov. Lee and TDEC for their work on this and look forward to enjoying this park with my family,” said Sen. Adam Lowe (R-Calhoun).

"Southeast Tennessee is blessed with some of the Volunteer State's most breathtaking landscapes. Angel's Hollow State Park will help preserve that natural beauty for generations to come,” said Rep. Greg Martin (R-Hixon). “Protecting our outdoor heritage is an investment in the future, and I look forward to more Tennesseans having the opportunity to experience what makes our state unique."

The dedication of Angel’s Hollow State Park will coincide with the opening of the Hamilton County Fair on November 6, 2026. The park will be the final of 14 state parks established under Gov. Lee, setting a Tennessee record for the most state parks created during a single administration.