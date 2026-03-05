Park Service Plans A Prescribed Fire At Chickamauga Battlefield This Weekend

The National Park Service will conduct a prescribed fire at Chickamauga Battlefield on March 5 and 6. The planned fire will be on approximately 850 acres north of Viniard-Alexander Road east of LaFayette Road and west of Alexander Bridge Road.

These areas include:

West Viniard Alexander

Central Viniard Alexander

East Viniard Alexander

Brotherton East

The NPS may also conduct a prescribed fire in another section, Brotherton North, which is east of LaFayette Road and north of Brotherton Road. This will be the third of five prescribed fires taking place in the next several years.

The goals of this fire are to:

restore, protect and maintain the historic and cultural landscapes;

restore and maintain fire-adapted plant communities;

reduce hazard fuel accumulations;

eradicate invasive woody and exotic vegetation species which compete with native vegetation; and

maintain and promote suitable conditions for limestone glade communities.

The U.S. Forest Service, The Nature Conservancy, Catoosa County fire fighters, and Walker County fire fighters are assisting the NPS with this prescribed fire.

Many factors must align to ensure public and firefighter safety during a prescribed fire. The timing of the prescribed fire is dependent on wind, temperature and relative humidity parameters being within an acceptable range.

Fire engines, fire fighters, and roads will create buffers to contain the fire. Smoke will be visible during the burn, but they do not expect any significant impacts to the park or surrounding area.

Upon completion of the fire activity, wildland firefighters will continue to monitor the area to ensure the fire is contained.

Temporary Restricted Access Planned

During the prescribed fire, Viniard-Alexander Road will have temporary restricted access in the following areas:

between LaFayette Road and Alexander’s Bridge Road

Alexander’s Bridge Road between Brotherton Road and the bridge

Jay’s Mill Road, south of Brotherton Road

All trails within the burn area will have temporary restricted access until fire operations are complete. Additional park roads may need to have temporary restricted access if smoke conditions reduce visibility.

For more information about Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, please contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, ext. 0, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786 or visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/chch.