Public Input Invited On Transformation Of McDonald Farm To New State Park

Tennessee State Parks officials are inviting the public to participate in the transformation of a significant portion of McDonald Farm in Hamilton County to a new state park.

Community members and park supporters are encouraged to attend an open house designed to gather public input for the park’s master plan anytime between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET on July 16 at the Harvest Barn at McDonald Farm, 16705 Coulterville Rd. in Sale Creek.

Approximately 1,300 acres in Hamilton and Rhea counties will be transferred to the State of Tennessee to create the park, located near Graysville. With the addition of existing state-owned parcels, the future park’s total area will be approximately 2,500 acres. The site will border more than 300 acres of McDonald Farm that will remain a Hamilton County park. It also connects to the Justin P. Wilson Cumberland Trail State Park, a more than 300-mile linear park that stretches along the Cumberland Plateau from the Chickamauga Gorge to the Cumberland Gap.

“It is important that this new state park reflects a connection to McDonald Farm while providing a gateway to the Cumberland Trail and other opportunities for outdoor recreation,” said TDEC Deputy Commissioner Brian Clifford. “We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Hamilton County leaders on this project and for the investment made by Gov. Bill Lee and the General Assembly to help preserve this amazing natural resource for future generations.”

The Tennessee General Assembly approved funding in the state’s fiscal year 2027 budget to develop the new park. It will be the 70th in Tennessee and the 14th established under Governor Lee, setting the Tennessee record for the most state parks created by one administration.

As planning for the park begins, parks officials are seeking public input to guide its development and recreational opportunities. An online survey at surveymonkey.com/r/TSP70PublicLink is open to all potential park users to gather broad perspectives on the development of the park.

Anyone interested in attending the open house is asked to register at this link, although registration is not required.