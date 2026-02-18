Public Invited To Help Name The New Playscape At Enterprise South Nature Park

Hamilton County Parks & Recreation is inviting the public to participate in naming the brand-new playscape at Enterprise South Nature Park.

The new playscape was designed to encourage imagination, outdoor exploration, and family connection in one of Hamilton County’s most beloved natural spaces.

Now, the Parks Department is asking the community to help select a name for this new feature that reflects the character and spirit of Enterprise South.

Submissions will be accepted now through February 23rd. Residents are encouraged to submit one proposed name along with a brief explanation of why it fits the park’s mission and environment.

“This new playscape celebrates exploration and the natural beauty around us.” said Allison Harr, Superintendent, Enterprise South Nature Park. “By opening up the naming process, we’re giving the community a chance to leave their mark on a space that will inspire adventure for generations.”

The winning name will be announced on February 27 and will be permanently displayed on official park signage.

“This playscape belongs to the community,” said Matt Folz. “We want the name to come from the families and visitors who will make memories there for years to come.”

Submissions may be entered online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/ESNPNAMEIT2026