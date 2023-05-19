Public Invited To Take Part In the Montague Park Redesign Community Engagement Sessions

The planning process for the uniﬁcation and enhancement of Montague Park is underway.

The Chattanooga Design Studio, in collaboration with the City of Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors and the Reed-Hilderbrand design team, will be hosting two community engagement events on Tuesday, May 23rd. The engagements include a morning event and an evening event, and both will be a two-hour long open house session to discuss the past, present and future of the park.

The public is invited to come by anytime between 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM at LaPaz, 809 S Willow St, Chattanooga, TN 37404, and any time between 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Parkside Hall at 2035 Polk St, Chattanooga, TN 37408, across the street from Montague Park.

These engagements will be an opportunity for the design team to share their ﬁndings regarding the site and its history. The team will also discuss the design process and how to better understand how the park’s current uses can be better integrated with the surrounding neighborhoods and greater community. If you are unable to attend the meetings, you may still provide your thoughts on Montague Park by ﬁlling out our survey at www.montaguepark.com.

Support for Montague Park planning is provided by The Lyndhurst Foundation, the Benwood Foundation, and the Robert Finley Stone Foundation.