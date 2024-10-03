Recreational Activities Return Under The Olgiati Bridge With SportSpot

When considering where to host a birthday party for young kids, under a highway bridge may not be the first place on the list.

But this is just one of the many reasons people came to play at SportSpot, a test for recreation as part of “Evolving Our Riverfront Parks” plan.

Opening for a second round, SportSpot will now feature two 3x3 basketball courts along with the pump track and roller-skating rink. Every weekend will feature a variety of activities for people of all ages.

“We saw families with children as young as two years old playing on a regular basis. It is the perfect place if you are thinking of out-of-the box ideas for fall break,” said Emily Mack, President and CEO of River City Company. “As we meet with designers, we are providing real-time feedback on how the space could be used in the future.”

SportSpot is free and open to the public daily from 9am until sunset. Special events include a skateboard “Pump Pop-Up” with Cassette Skate Shop on October 5th and 12th, “How to Pump” with White Oak Bicycle Co-Op on October 9th and free roller skates with Dazey Skates on October 6th, 13th, and 19th. A Meet and Greet will be held with the Chattanooga Roller Derby also on October 13th.

Feedback from participants will continue to be gathered through an online survey. Some of the responses so far from the public on what they like about the space include:

“I love that they had multiple sports for everyone to choose from. The rink has always been my favorite activity & it was so nice to have it by the water. I would recommend it to everyone if it were to become a permanent spot.”

“So cool! The bike ramps were great for our 3 and 6 year old. We would love to see this as a permanent concept and would definitely bring our kids.”

“The roller-skating rink! I recently just got into roller skating a couple of years ago, and it’s been hard to find other adults who skate. I’m in my 30s - Lots of people think it’s just for kids, but that’s not true. Adults can have fun too!”

The full schedule of events can be found at www.rivercitycompany.com/sportspot. The plan for “Evolving Our Riverfront Parks” can be found at www.riverfrontparkscha.com

SportSpot in hosted in partnership by River City Company, Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors, Outdoor Chattanooga and Hamilton County and sponsored by the Lyndhurst Foundation, Benwood Foundation and Barn Nursery.