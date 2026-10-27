Red Bank Names Future Park “Red Bank Central Park,” Shares Improvement Plans

The Red Bank Board of Commissioners has officially named the future park at 3715 Dayton Boulevard “Red Bank Central Park”, establishing the identity of what will become a signature gathering place for residents, families, and visitors for years to come.

The naming process was guided by community input. Earlier this year, the City launched a public survey seeking recommendations and feedback on the future park's name. The survey generated 297 responses, providing valuable insight from residents and stakeholders throughout the community.

The City then presented the survey results to the Parks & Recreation Citizen Advisory Board, which reviewed the submissions and selected three recommended names to advance to the Board of Commissioners for consideration. After reviewing those recommendations and the public feedback received, the Board of Commissioners ultimately voted to name the park Red Bank Central Park.

“When I was elected in 2020, you entrusted me to facilitate robust community engagement around the future of this historical site in the middle of Red Bank. Nearly six years later, the overwhelming feedback from our neighbors has been that this site is too important to our community to sell off to a developer for a short-sighted, one-time cash windfall,” said Mayor Stefanie Dalton.

“For decades, our community has envisioned a centrally located space that brings us together and honors the people of the past, present, and future. And now, because of our neighbors, Red Bank Central Park will be preserved and transformed into a vibrant public space that will serve Red Bank for generations.”

The City also announced plans to begin hosting major community events at Red Bank Central Park. The first large-scale event planned for the site will be the Red Bank Christmas Parade & Festival on December 12, marking the beginning of the park's activation as a community destination. Additional event details will be released in the coming weeks.

While the long-term vision for Red Bank Central Park continues to be developed, City officials are preparing an initial phase of improvements designed to make the property accessible and usable for the public as quickly as possible.

The first wave of park activation is anticipated in early to mid-2027 and will include:

ADA-accessible parking

An ADA-accessible restroom facility

A public water fountain

A temporary walking path

Additional temporary amenities to support public use and community events

These initial improvements are intended to provide the foundational infrastructure needed to begin welcoming residents to the site while broader planning efforts continue.

The City emphasized that substantial community engagement remains ahead as Red Bank Central Park evolves. Residents will continue to have opportunities to provide input and help shape the final design, amenities, and long-term vision for the park.

“Our neighbors have told us, and we have listened – regardless of the specifics, the long-term vision for Red Bank Central Park will connect our neighbors across generations here in Red Bank. At a time of extreme decline in social capital, it is more important than ever to create places and spaces that invite neighbors to spend time together and develop relationships,” said Mayor Dalton. “As we continue engaging the community around ongoing development, we invite everyone from Red Bank and the surrounding areas to visit the park. Whether you want to take a walk, share a picnic, toss a frisbee, bird-watch, play, or simply meditate, we encourage you to enjoy the space. After all, Red Bank Central Park belongs to all of us.”

Originally acquired by the City in 2011, the property has a rich history of serving the community as both a high school and later a middle school. As Red Bank Central Park takes shape, the site will continue its legacy as a place where the community comes together.