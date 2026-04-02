City Of Red Bank To Celebrate Grand Opening Of Godsey Ridge Trail System

The City of Red Bank will celebrate the official opening of the Godsey Ridge Trail System with a ribbon‑cutting ceremony on Sunday, April 19, beginning at 1:30 p.m., at the Community Center and trailhead located at 3653 Tom Weathers Drive.

Expand Jeffrey Grabe Green Modern Taking Care Of Your Mental Health Flyer

The event will begin with a community networking opportunity inside the Community Center, where attendees can visit with project partners, learn more about the trail system, and enjoy light refreshments. Guests will then be invited to move to the trailhead for the formal ribbon‑cutting ceremony.

The ceremony will include remarks and recognition of elected officials, project staff, and community partners who played a key role in bringing the Godsey Ridge Trail System to completion. Following the ribbon cutting, the trails will officially open to the public for hiking and exploration.

“The opening of the Godsey Ridge Trail System is something we’re incredibly proud of,” said Parks Manager Jeffrey Grabe. “Projects like this don’t happen without strong partnerships, shared vision, and a lot of hard work. We’re grateful to the organizations and community members who helped bring this trail to life, and we’re excited to welcome the public to enjoy it.”

The Godsey Ridge Trail System reflects the City of Red Bank’s ongoing commitment to expanding access to outdoor recreation, supporting healthy lifestyles, and enhancing quality of life for residents.

"The Red Bank community has demonstrated time and again how much they value great public spaces and the countless health, economic, and social benefits that they offer’, said Trust for Public Land’s Director of Welcoming Places Daniela Paz Peterson. “The Godsey Ridge Trail System exists today because of the visionary investment of their local leaders and the great support of partners like L.L. Bean. It enhances a growing network of trails and greenways that generations of Red Bank residents and visitors can now enjoy. Trust For Public Land is grateful for our ongoing partnership with the City of Red Bank and we look forward to many more projects ahead."

This project is funded under a grant contract with the State of Tennessee. Godsey Ridge was built with the assistance of The Trust for Public Land and LL Bean. The City of Red Bank also thanks White Oak Bike Coop and SORBA for their commitment to programming and trail upkeep. Trail construction was completed by Ptarmigan Ptrails.

Parking will be available at the Community Center, with overflow parking available at the Red Bank Pool.

This event is free and open to the public.