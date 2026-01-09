Reflection Riding Adds New Mobile Feature: Winter Tree Identification

You may think it's impossible to identify tree species in the wintertime. After all, the leaves are gone!

The truth is, trees actually retain vital information in the structures that stay all year, their woody twigs. And with that, Reflection Riding has just launched a new Winter Tree Identification Guide in their mobile guide on the Bloomberg Connects app.

This self-guided module shows you how to spot the key botanical features that distinguish one species from another. It is the perfect companion for a winter hike on campus.

Two short videos introduce the process and highlight common trees you will encounter on their trails. Then, you will put your new skills into practice with several featured species:

Bundle up, head out for a hike, and explore Reflection Riding in a new way this winter. Open the Bloomberg Connects app to access their mobile guide and start identifying trees along the trail.

Plus, nature never stops: come see how you can make the most of the season:

40th Anniversary of Wauhatchie Trail Race | Saturday, February 7 | 9:15 - 11:30 AM | Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Chattanooga Track Club’s Wauhatchie Trail Race with a 6.7-mile race across the slopes of Lookout Mountain.

Sandhill Crane Festival | January 17-18 | Hiwassee Wildlife Refuge | See Sandhill Cranes in action! During the winter migration, up to 20,000 birds seek refuge in a nearby wetland.

Chattanooga Tree Project | Most Saturdays | Ongoing Project | Dedicate your weekend to getting dirty! Help plant trees across the city to restore our urban canopy and leave a legacy that will be enjoyed for years to come.

They also offer recurring programs that explore nature on their campus:

Owl Odyssey | Fridays and Saturdays at 1 PM | Learn about American Barn Owls, the ghosts of nature!

Wild Wonders: A Close Encounter with Native Animals | Fridays at 1:30 PM | Saturdays at 11 AM and 1 PM | Get to know the native animals that inhabit our local ecosystem.

Winged Wisdom: Understanding Birds of Prey | Saturdays at 9 AM | Learn about the beauty and importance of raptors.

Project ReWild | Saturdays at 9 AM | Help restore the local ecosystem and learn how to push back against invasive species with native plants.

Learn more at www.reflectionriding.org.