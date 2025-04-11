Reflection Riding, EPB, And The City Giving Away Free Trees This Saturday

Starting this Saturday, April 12, Free Tree ReLeaf will distribute up to two free trees per household for EPB customers and City of Chattanooga residents while supplies last.

The program, a collaboration between Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center, the City of Chattanooga and EPB, aims to preserve the area’s unique ecology, enhance stormwater management and provide expert advice on tree placement to prevent power outages.

Where: Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center Native Plant Nursery, 400 Garden Road, Chattanooga, TN 37419 (located off Cummings Highway, on the west side of Lookout Mountain)

When: Saturday, April 12, and continuing while supplies last. Available Thursday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

What to Bring: Be ready with your address to confirm you are within EPB’s service area.

How to Prepare: Visit epb.com/freetree to explore available trees. Trees cannot be reserved prior to arrival.

“Chattanooga’s tree canopy with its broad diversity of native species is one of the key reasons people love living here and visiting our city,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “With programs like Free Tree ReLeaf, we are enhancing the health of our environment and empowering residents to take part in preserving and growing our community’s green space. EPB, Reflection Riding and the City of Chattanooga are creating lasting benefits.”

Customers can select from 12 native plant species. Planting guides at epb.com/freetree offer information about the ideal setting for each tree or shrub, how to plant them to prevent power outages and directions for care.

American Plum (Prunus americana)

Bottlebrush Buckeye (Aesculus parviflora)

Buttonbush (Cephalanthus occidentalis)

Pawpaw (Asimina triloba)

Red Buckeye (Aesculus pavia)

Red Chokeberry (Aronia arbutifolia)

Silky Dogwood (Cornus amomum)

Sweetbay Magnolia (Magnolia virginiana)

Sweetshrub (Calycanthus floridus)

White Fringetree (Chionanthus virginicus)

White Oak (Quercus alba)

Witch Hazel (Hamamelis virginiana)

“Free Tree ReLeaf offers residents more than just the gift of a tree; it's about fostering a deeper understanding of how native species benefit our community,” said Mark McKnight, President and CEO of Reflection Riding. “By offering these trees, we’re not just helping to replenish Chattanooga's canopy, we’re helping to create a network of resilient, sustainable landscapes that thrive in our local environment.”

Why Plant Native Trees?

Local Wildlife: Native plants provide food and shelter for local wildlife, from birds to insects, including critical pollinators like bees and butterflies.

Stormwater Management: Native trees protect communities and waterways by reducing stormwater runoff, soil erosion and flooding.

Less Maintenance: Native species are better suited to local climate conditions, requiring less water, fewer pesticides and minimal maintenance.

To help plants thrive as long as possible, EPB developed materials for residents to understand where to plant so they don’t eventually grow into power infrastructure and cause outages.

“By participating in Free Tree ReLeaf, EPB is helping Chattanooga’s tree canopy thrive and empowering customers with information to help maintain a safe and reliable electric grid,” said David Wade, CEO of EPB.

Free Tree ReLeaf was created as a partnership between the City of Chattanooga and Reflection Riding intended to protect watershed health and promote native plants following the Easter tornadoes in 2020. EPB began participating in fall 2022, which expanded eligibility to all EPB customers.