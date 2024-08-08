Registration Now Open For The 2025 Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon Weekend

Chattanooga Sports, in collaboration with Erlanger Health Systems and community partners, have announced that registration for the 2025 Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon Weekend is now open.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the event, featuring the introduction of a new 10K race.

The race weekend will is scheduled for March 1-2 in 2025 and will be held at First Horizon Pavilion, on Finley Stadium’s campus, and throughout the streets of downtown Chattanooga.

The Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifier that promotes healthy activity, fosters community collaboration, and highlights Chattanooga as a premier outdoor and sports destination.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary, a new 10K race will be added to the event lineup, which already includes a full marathon, and half marathon, and a 5K race. This addition offers runners a scenic and challenging experience and aims to attract participants of all levels.

Registration is now open online for all four races.

The marathon course was designed by a passionate group of local distance runners to be first and foremost, a great run course. This 26.2 mile course will provide a great experience for the first-time or experienced marathon runner by providing a safe course with plenty of well stocked aid stations, great spectator support, and an amazing finish line experience.

The half marathon course was designed by the same group of runners who designed the marathon route. The goal was simple: create an amazing experience for everyone involved. This 13.1 mile course is extremely runnable with some good flat stretches and a few hills thrown in for good measure! The course is centered in the Downtown, University, and Southside Districts and will have tremendous spectator support.

The 5K run course was designed for local and regional runners, as well as friends and family of our visiting marathoners. The Saturday 5K has a few simple goals: Be safe, be flat, be fast, and be a ton of fun,

And finally, come be a part of the excitement as they introduce the first-ever Chattanooga 10K with a new race that is designed to offer runners of all levels a scenic and challenging experience, while celebrating the spirit of endurance and community.