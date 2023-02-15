Ridges To Rivers, Tennessee Aquarium’s Newest Gallery On Appalachian Streams, Opens March 1

Thanks to its vast, intricate network of creeks and streams twining together as they descend between ridges, Southern Appalachia is home to a stunning array of fishes, crayfishes, mollusks, and amphibians.

But for many of the millions of people whose lives are spent within sight and earshot of what scientists describe as an “underwater rainforest,” that aquatic abundance may as well be invisible.

Just in time to welcome visitors arriving for spring break, the Tennessee Aquarium will celebrate the grand opening on March 1 of Ridges to Rivers. This all-new gallery was designed, from the ground up, to shine a spotlight on Southern Appalachia’s vibrant aquatic life, which often goes unseen except by the lucky few who have the opportunity to dip their heads into a stream.

As they explore Ridges to Rivers’ dynamic, multisensory exhibits, guests will see, hear and touch — perhaps for the first time — some of the beautiful, often-charismatic species living in waterways they drive by, swim in, or even live next to.

“I’m incredibly excited about this gallery,” says Dr. Anna George, the Aquarium’s vice president of conservation science and education. “I snorkeled in the ocean as a kid, but it wasn’t until I was well into my graduate program that I got to snorkel in a river.

“Filmmakers have started showcasing life in rivers through documentaries, but there’s still no substitute for seeing the actual animals with your own two eyes. Ridges to Rivers offers guests the experience of what it’s like to put your head in a stream and see animals you had no idea were there.”

The new gallery replaces Discovery Hall, a group of exhibits dating back to 2002. The new displays showcase more than three dozen species of fish found from high-altitude streams through the mainstem flow of the Tennessee River. This geographic focus makes Ridges to Rivers an ideal first stop — after romping with River Otters, of course — for guests beginning their exploration of the River Journey building, which traces a raindrop’s downstream voyage from the mountains to the sea.

As they enter the gallery, guests first encounter a massive, 22-foot-long exhibit recreating the many habitats offered by mountain streams flowing into the Upper Tennessee River. With rapids rushing over and around rocks, along swift runs, and into deeper, placid pools, the exhibit’s diverse geography shows how a single stream can support an incredibly diverse array of species.

This single exhibit — the gallery’s largest — will display two dozen kinds of fish, from tiny, colorful Gilt Darters and Saffron Shiners to larger inhabitants such as Redear Sunfish and Rock Bass. Courtesy of carefully maintained and adjusted conditions in the stream, guests will be able to see fish acting as they would in nature, from nimble courtship maneuvers and defending territories to stunning seasonal color changes.

“I’m looking forward to finding ways to encourage the fish to show off things like nest building or brightening up to their breeding colors,” says Aquarist II Avery Millard. “I think the kinds of things you’ll have a chance to see in Ridges to Rivers will be pretty eye-opening.

“Hopefully, guests will realize we have fish here in the Southeast that are just as pretty as those in places like the coral reefs of the Indo-Pacific Ocean.”

Those seeking a dry-clothes approximation of lying down in an Appalachian creek can take full advantage of the new gallery’s “pop-up” exhibit. From within a hollow cylinder, guests can simulate what it’s like to get a scale-close, snorkelers-eye view of Golden Shiners, Creek Chubs, and shimmering sunfish without the need to strap on a mask.