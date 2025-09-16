Rock City Debuts New Family Friendly Enchanted Pumpkin Patch This Fall

Halloween fun is coming to Rock City, as they the gardens into a seasonal spectacle of large-scale pumpkin installations, spooky décor and fall family fun with the Enchanted Pumpkin Patch. The new event runs from September 26 through October 31.

Jack Straw, a towering 18-foot scarecrow in Gardens Gateway, welcomes visitors to the Enchanted Pumpkin Patch. From there, guests can either start the trail to take in the incredible installations along the way, including thousands of hand carved pumpkins, or head to Legacy Lane for an array of activities like face painting, pumpkin painting and a Tractor Hay Bale Maze in Spooky Town.

“This new event showcases Rock City’s legacy of creativity and dedication to the arts. Our Innovations Team poured countless hours into designing, carving, and installing the pieces that bring the Enchanted Pumpkin Patch to life in a seasonal yet family-friendly way,” said Will Jackson, Rock City’s Senior Manager of Innovation. “We’re excited to invite families to join us for what we hope will become a new fall tradition.”

Beyond the artistic displays, the Enchanted Pumpkin Patch offers a variety of family-friendly activities and entertainment. A petting zoo will be open Fridays through Sundays from 2 to 6 p.m., and the Critter Classroom will host a magic show on the first and last weekends of October.

Live music fills the gardens throughout the event, with fiddler Owen Saunders performing each Wednesday, and Rock City’s legendary banjo picker Matt Downer playing Thursdays through Tuesdays.

Seasonal treats are on the menu throughout the gardens, from Hot Honey Bat Wings and Campfire S’mores at Café 7 to funnel cakes with cinnamon apples at Cliff Terrace. The Fudge Kitchen is also serving up festive favorites like Pumpkin Spice Fudge, Ghost Marshmallows, and other sweet Halloween-themed goodies. And there are incredible fall beverages like Warm Apple Cider, Witches Brew or a Harvest Moscow Mule available as well.

Rock City’s Enchanted Pumpkin Patch is open daily from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and until 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The event is spooky, but never scary, and designed for the whole family. Costumes are encouraged.

For details and to purchase tickets, visit seerockcity.com/fall.