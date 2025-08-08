Iconic Rock City Gardens Launches Their First Visual Rebrand In 25 Years

A new era begins for the beloved mountaintop attraction, Rock City, as it debuts a visual rebranding with longtime resident gnomes front and center.

“This visual rebrand represents our next chapter,” said Doug Chapin, owner and CEO. “It brings new life to the wonder that’s always been here, updating our look while inviting old friends, like our gnomes, to finally step into view.”

The new logo, color palette and typography will distinguish the historic attraction from its parent company, Rock City Enterprises, formerly See Rock City Inc.

These updates will be seen on signage throughout the gardens, employee uniforms, marketing materials and a redesigned website. Playful gnome statuary and reimagined Gnome Quest introduce previously untold stories of Rock City’s longtime residents to create a more engaging experience for visitors, bringing gnomes into the spotlight for the first time in the company’s history.

For nearly 25 years, the historic attraction shared a logo with its parent company which also owns Chanticleer Inn, Grandview, Battles for Chattanooga, GOOD DOG and Clumpies Ice Cream Co. The new branding helps clarify its identity and embrace a new era.

While Rock City is thoughtfully innovating to meet the expectations of today’s guests, its mission remains the same: “To create memories worth repeating for its guests and partners (employees).”

Visitors can still expect the unique experience of meandering the Enchanted Trail, taking in the sweeping views from Lover’s Leap, and the bewilderment of Fairyland Caverns, just as generations before have.

The iconic birdhouse and barn designs will remain a cherished part of the brand, continuing to inspire travelers from across the South and around the world to “See Rock City.”