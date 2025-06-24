Rock City Hosts Pollinator Gardens, Expanded Menus, Dog-Friendly Evenings

Summer is in full swing, and Rock City is buzzing with excitement.

From freshly planted pollinator gardens to a new restaurant serving barbecue dishes, there’s no shortage of new experiences at this historic attraction. The addition of Dog Days invites guests to bring their pups along, while after-dark adventures offer a fresh way to enjoy Rock City.

Taking root this summer are three new pollinator gardens featuring more than 600 fresh plantings in the sunny pockets of Rock City. Filled with nectar-rich, native plants, these vibrant new spaces provide essential habitats and food for bees, butterflies and other beneficial insects.

Rock City’s ongoing commitment to thoughtful stewardship has also earned the property official recognition as a Certified Pollinator Habitat by Monarchs Across Georgia, a program of the Environmental Education Alliance.

“We are so excited about this certification because it reflects the thoughtful work Rock City does to create healthy, intentional spaces for plants, people and pollinators to enjoy,” said Rock City’s Gardens Manager Lori Martinez. “Our efforts play an important role in supporting the entire ecosystem on Lookout Mountain, especially the pollinators that keep it thriving.”

While Rock City continues to feed its bees, it’s also offering a new dining experience for its guests. Formerly Big Rock Grill, The Smoky Gnome draws inspiration from the golden era of American road trips and Southern culture.

The new menu features barbeque plates, a rotating selection of sides served fresh, and indulgent fried chocolate pies. The space has a vintage feel with decor reflecting Rock City’s nostalgic history.

But that’s not all—Dog Days adds another fun culinary offering to Rock City each week. Every Wednesday through August starting at 5 p.m., former Chattanooga eatery, GOOD DOG, will take over the kitchen at Café 7 serving their signature hot dogs, famous frites, pup cups from Clumpies Ice Cream Co. and a weekly beer special.

Guests who bring their dogs can receive a free bandana with purchase and enjoy pup themed photo ops. Each week, a new animal rescue group will be on-site, bringing adoptable dogs and sharing touching stories behind their incredible efforts to give these animals a second chance.

For the first time during the summer season guests can explore Rock City until 10:30 p.m. for a one-of-a-kind after-dark experience.

Handcrafted lanterns and custom theatrical lighting, designed by Rock City’s Innovations Team, transform the gardens into a glowing wonderland—showcasing this legendary destination in a whole new light.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.seerockcity.com.