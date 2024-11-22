Rock City’s Enchanted Garden Of Lights Celebrates Its 30th Year

What can you do after stuffing yourself full of turkey?

Why not walk off your Thanksgiving meal taking in the millions of lights at Rock City’s Enchanted Garden of Lights. It is open nightly now through January 4, 2025. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Enchanted Garden of Lights and the team at Rock City made sure it would be the brightest yet.

"For Rock City's 30th anniversary celebration we added tens of thousands of new lights in addition to the over 2 million lights that illuminate and celebrate the gardens during the holiday season,” said Will Jackson, senior manager of innovation at See Rock City, Inc. “Our commitment to sustainability led to our continued innovation which brought us to an increased participation and collaboration with more artists to deliver the most Enchanted Garden of Lights in our history."

“The Enchanted Garden of Lights was started by my father and the team at Rock City over 30 years ago,” said Doug Chapin, president and CEO of See Rock City, Inc. “After seeing the success of illuminated nighttime events at other attractions, he and the team were confident that showcasing Rock City’s natural beauty and welcoming guests to the gardens at night for the first time ever would be a hit. They worked with a group of experts to help plan the event that first year and we have committed to enhancing it every year since. The vision that he and the team had those years ago has enabled us to make memories worth repeating around the holidays for countless guests and their families.”

The team at Rock City worked countless hours to make this year’s Enchanted Garden the best.

"We have partners that are thinking about and working on the Enchanted Garden of Lights throughout the year,” Chapin said. “The team begins to install lights and infrastructure mid-summer and well into the night in the weeks leading up to the mid-November opening."

For the first time ever, the historic home of Rock City founders Garnet and Frieda Carter will be open to the public. Guests will be treated to a beautiful holiday setting and meet Santa Claus, see his workshop, and have photograph opportunities. However, Santa must leave for the North Pole and will not be available after Dec. 23.

This year guests have the option of visiting the Enchanted Garden during the daytime as well. HoliDAYS entry allow guests to explore the magical holiday décor during the hours of 8:30 a.m. until 3:45 p.m. HoliDays will be closed Christmas Day Dec. 25.

The Enchanted Garden of Lights is open nightly starting at 4 p.m. but is closed on Dec. 24. Tickets must be purchased online in advance. All new 2025 annual passes are available for purchase now. If you purchase an annual pass now you get the rest of 2024 included for no additional fee and includes entry into the Enchanted Garden of Lights for 2024 and 2025. Annual pass prices are set to increase on Dec. 3.

To purchase tickets or an annual pass, visit:seerockcity.com