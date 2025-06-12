Ruby Falls Donates Adventure Passes To The Chattanooga Public Library

Ruby Falls has teamed up with the Chattanooga Public Library and the Cherokee Regional Library System to offer park Adventure Passes to participants in their respective Summer Reading Programs.

While supplies last, readers can win free admission to Ruby Falls for a guided Cave Walk to the Waterfall. Each pass admits up to 2 adults and 2 children, giving young readers the opportunity to explore the wonder of nature at Ruby Falls. A total of 180 passes were donated to the two library systems and will be available at all library locations.

Check with your local library to learn more about how to join their Summer Reading Program and win prizes. Ruby Falls Adventure Passes are valid from July 14 - Nov 15, 2025 (excluding Aug 29 - Sept 1).

Passes are available at all locations of the Chattanooga Public Library and the Cherokee Regional Library System. Chattanooga Public Library branches include Downtown, Northgate, Eastgate, South Chattanooga, and Avondale. The Cherokee Regional Library System has branches located in Rossville, Chickamauga, LaFayette and Trenton.

More information about Ruby Falls can be found at www.RubyFalls.com. Library locations, events, hours and more can be found at www.chattlibrary.org and www.chrl.org.