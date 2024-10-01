Sculpture Fields At Montague Park Presents Their Sixth Annual Sculpture Burn

Sculpture Fields at Montague Park is hosting its annual community event “Fire Up the Fields Sculpture Burn” on Saturday, October 19, 2024 from 5:00PM to 10:00PM at Sculpture Fields at Montague Park, located minutes from Chattanooga’s downtown Southside at 1800 Polk Street.

Partnering with local artist Andrew Nigh for the sixth year, the pinnacle of the event will be a signature burn after sundown of a colossal 30-foot wooden sculpture designed and constructed by Nigh.

To view the sculpture leading up to the event, the community is invited to visit Sculpture Fields at Montague Park during daylight hours Saturday, October 8 through Saturday, October 19, 2024.

“Sculpture Fields at Montague Park is a unique attraction for Chattanooga as it is the largest and premier outdoor art museum in the Southeastern United States,” said William J. Overend, board member of Sculpture Fields at Montague Park. “On top of that, the ‘Fire Up the Fields’ event is a special evening for the city and region to commune together in a beloved space that is open to the public for all to enjoy.”

Activities, including live music by Shaky’s Bad Knee as well as DJ music by DJ Texture/Jack Powell and a performance by the Fire Cabaret, are scheduled leading up to the sculpture burn at sundown. Plus, attendees will enjoy food and beverages from local vendors - OddStory Brewing Company, Miss Griffins Hot Dogs, California Smothered Burrito, Go Gyro Go, Fud Vybez, Kona Ice.

General Admission tickets will be sold at the gate for $10. Children under 12 are free. A VIP Ticket is available to purchase online for $75. This ticket includes preferred parking, access to a private party with wine, beer and food in the Sculpture Fields office building along with private bathrooms. VIPs will also have a designated seated area with an up-close view of the Sculpture Burn.

Parking for the event will be located at CFC, Irby and the lot across from Irby and a public lot close to Main Street. Look for Event Parking signs. Rideshare is highly recommended. The Sculpture Fields parking lot will be used for ADA accessible parking and emergency vehicles. There will be no parking on Polk Street to allow for emergency vehicles.

To enhance security and ensure a safe environment for all attendees, a clear bag policy will be in effect for this event. Please review the guidelines below:

Approved Bags:

One clear bag made of clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC no larger than 12” x 12” x 6”

One non-clear small clutch purse or wallet no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”

One clear bag and one small clutch purchase per person is permitted

Medically Necessary Bags for the health and safety of attendees are permitted after inspection

Prohibited Bags:

Any bag that exceeds 12” x 12” x 6”

Non-clear bags, including backpacks, large purses, totes, diaper bags, camera bags or any bag deemed non-compliant by event officials

Additional Guidelines:

All bags will be subject to inspection at entry points.

Attendees are encouraged to minimize the items they bring.

Consider using pockets for personal items like phones, keys, and wallets.

Featured sponsors for Fire Up the Fields 2025 are Foretech, Backer Donelson, Center for Sports Medicine, Leo Events and First Bank.

Sculpture Fields at Montague Park is incredibly grateful for its park sponsors for their continued support and advocacy: ArtsBuild, Chattanooga Tourism, Tennessee Arts Commission, Barnett and Co, EPB, Rock City, JDH, River City Kites, Cam Busch, OddStory Brewing Company, Baker Donelson, Food City, Leo Events, Scenic Roots, H. and H. Brown.