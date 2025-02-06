SeaLight Festival To Shine Bright At Sculpture Fields At Montague Park

The SeaLight Festival will be illuminating The Sculpture Fields at Montague Park with a must-see display of electrifying handmade, traditional Chinese lanterns.

Opening February 20 and running through April 20, guests of all ages can experience the festival’s photoworthy luminescent night walk and showstopping entertainment. Tickets are on sale now.

Step into a dazzling escape with hundreds of Chinese lanterns made of modern LED lights combined with traditional hand-crafted lantern frames made from small pieces of Chinese silk cloth and steel wire. Each unique, handmade artisan piece holds a story of its own with depictions of Chinese legends and lore, as well as the beauty of nature.

Attendees can also enjoy live entertainment by the award-winning Zigong Acrobatic Troupe. The circus group has traveled the world and will perform incredible showstopping acts including juggling, balancing, face-changing and more. Guests can also stop by on-site vendors, play games, shop for keepsakes and enjoy food and drink. It’s a whimsical walk-through experience perfect for the whole family to enjoy.

Chief Artist Yu Wang is a native of Bazhong, Sichuan, who was born into an artistic family to parents who are traditional intangible cultural heritage craftsmen. Wang Yu's parents have been exhibiting their works at home and abroad with the Zigong Lantern Festival every year, and the imprint of the lanterns has been deeply imprinted in Wang Yu's heart since childhood.

“We are thrilled to expand our international collection of artwork with The SeaLight Festival, an enchanting lantern exhibition by artist Yu Wang,” said Lynn Brown, Executive Director of the Sculpture Fields at Montague Park. “Honoring his native Chinese heritage, this cultural event will highlight our existing 40+ sculptures in a nighttime setting when the park is typically closed to visitors. We look forward to seeing the community come together to enjoy this limited-time experience.”

The SeaLight Festival will make its way to other U.S. cities, including Seascape Golf, Beach & Tennis Resort in Miramar Beach, Florida, and Peoria Zoo in Illinois. Ticket prices start at $26.99 for adults and $16.99 for children ages 4-12. Children ages 3 and under are free. Tickets are now available here.

To learn more about the experience, please visit sealightfestival.com/chattanooga.