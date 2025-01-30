Signups For Tennessee Aquarium Summer Camps Begin On February 3rd

From sitting a tongue’s length away from a chameleon to wading into streams alongside passionate biologists, there are few better (or more memorable) ways for kids to spend their summer than the Tennessee Aquarium’s Summer Camp programs.

Registration for these popular summertime offerings opens Monday, Feb. 3. Camps will be hosted weekly from June 8 to Aug. 1. Each camp focuses on a different theme and is tailored to kids ranging from 4 to 16 years old.

In addition to typical activities, such as games and crafts, campers are granted special access to Aquarium animals and behind-the-scenes locations. Campers enjoy daily meetings with the Aquarium’s ambassador animals and embark on exciting field trips bound to stoke their sense of wonder and a deeper appreciation of the natural world.

In the Aquarium’s general summer camps (ages 5 to 12), kids explore galleries alongside knowledgeable educators and counselors ready to share remarkable facts about the Aquarium’s animal residents.

Each camp features activities tied to a theme. In the “Weird World” camp, participants discover the bizarre ways plants and animals have adapted to survive in some of the harshest environments on Earth. Or perhaps they’d rather conduct wacky science experiments (and practice their evil genius laughs) in the “Mad Scientist” camp. In “Shaped By Nature,” participants channel their inner beaver to build a dam and learn how nature’s most skillful engineers inspire humans to create unimaginable things.

This year, the Aquarium's Summer Camp also offers two specialty sessions for older campers. These programs offer hands-on activities for kids who want to learn more about the Southeast’s waterways (“River Guardians”) or discover what it takes to tend to the needs of the Aquarium’s living collection (“Animal Care”).

In River Guardians, campers (ages 8-12) step into the shoes of scientists at the Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute. Working alongside expert ichthyologists — fish scientists — they’ll trek through creeks and learn how to use a seine net to survey for and identify aquatic invertebrates, fishes and amphibians. They’ll also see firsthand the work that goes into preserving the region’s freshwater ecosystems.

Back at the Aquarium, Animal Care campers (ages 12-16) will step behind the scenes to learn what it takes to train an American Alligator or how best to keep a Giant Pacific Octopus occupied. They’ll see firsthand the work done by the Aquarium’s animal care specialists and aquarists to keep the facility’s residents happy and healthy. As they learn what’s involved in these important roles, they’ll pitch in to help feed exhibits or craft innovative enrichment activities for the animals.

Tiny Tides pre-kindergarten camps return this year. These shorter, half-day programs are designed for ages 4-5 and will be offered June 23–27 and June 30–July 3. Tiny Tides camps focus on encouraging independence, socialization and kindergarten readiness. Morning or afternoon options are available from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. or 1 to 4 p.m. Campers must be able to use the restroom independently.

General and specialty camps run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Before- and after-care is available at $10 per day from 7:30 to 9 a.m. or 4 to 5:30 p.m., respectively.

Camp pricing (Aquarium Members receive a 10% discount):

Tiny Tides camp (June 23–27): $200

Three-day Tiny Tides camp (June 30–July 3): $160

General camp: $300

Three-day general camp (June 16–18): $180

River Guardians specialty camp (June 23–27): $410

Animal Care specialty camp (June 30–July 3): $330

A limited number of camp scholarships (“camperships”) are available. Scholarships subsidize 75-90% of the program fee for a single camp session for campers needing financial assistance.

Scholarships are awarded to families and individuals based on their financial need and available space. Applications must be submitted by Friday, Feb. 28. Applicants will be notified of their selection status by email or phone no later than March 14.

Applications are open now for Teen Counselor in Training positions. Interested teens ages 14-17 can apply at tnaqua.org/volunteer/education-volunteer/camp-counselor-in-training/

The Tennessee Aquarium’s Summer Camp is sponsored by Children’s Hospital at Erlanger.

Camp registration, scholarship applications and additional information is available at tnaqua.org/camps