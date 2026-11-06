SORBA Chattanooga Launches Eleven Curated Mountain Bike Routes

SORBA Chattanooga, a chapter of the Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association, is excited to announce the launch of its curated mountain bike routes for the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development's Bike Tennessee program.

Developed in collaboration with SORBA, this expansion builds on the state's existing road and gravel cycling offerings and features 11 mountain biking hubs across Tennessee.

SORBA Chattanooga is the local mountain bike nonprofit and trail steward for the greater Chattanooga region, caring for 100 miles of multi-use trail within a 190-mile regional network. Visitors can now find SORBA Chattanooga's featured routes within Bike Tennessee's statewide collection of trail systems, showcasing a range of trail types and difficulty levels from beginner to advanced, along with local insights to help plan a trip.

"Chattanooga's trails are built and cared for by a community that loves them, and we want every rider who visits to feel that," said Sunshine Loveless, Executive Director of SORBA Chattanooga. "Bike Tennessee puts trusted local knowledge in riders' hands before they arrive, from which trails fit their skill level to how to ride responsibly after a rain. When visitors ride our trails, grab a meal, and stay the night, they're investing in the trails and the local businesses that make this region special."

Tennessee is home to approximately 2,000 miles of singletrack, and mountain biking is a proven economic driver for local communities. According to a 2025 study from the Trust for Public Land (TPL), mountain biking tourists spend an average of $416 per visit, providing direct revenue to local businesses. By guiding visiting and resident riders directly to curated routes, Bike Tennessee helps direct outdoor tourism dollars straight into the greater Chattanooga economy.

Riders exploring the new mountain bike routes on Bike Tennessee and SORBA Chattanooga's website will find detailed overviews of the region's top riding areas, including mileage, skill-level recommendations, and navigation through Trailforks. The guides also include seasonal riding advice, wet-weather guidelines, local trail etiquette, and information on the area's land managers and trail stewardship.

To explore the new routes and plan your trip, visit www.biketn.com or follow Bike Tennessee on Facebook and Instagram. Join the conversation using #BikeTN.