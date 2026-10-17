SORBA Chattanooga Releases First Regional Mountain Bike Guide

SORBA Chattanooga has announced the release of the Chattanooga Area Mountain Bike Guide, a printed, full-color pocket guide to 12 trail systems across the greater Chattanooga region.

Guides will be available at local bike shops, Outdoor Chattanooga, and select retailers and businesses throughout Chattanooga for a $10 suggested donation that supports trail building and maintenance.

Chattanooga offers more than 190 miles of mountain bike accessible trails across 12 systems, all within 30 minutes of downtown. The guide gives riders of every level a clear picture of what each system offers, from beginner-friendly flow to rugged backcountry and gravity riding, along with nearby places to eat, stay, and play.

It covers Stringer's Ridge, Walden's Ridge Park, Raccoon Mountain, Aetna Mountain, Booker T. Washington State Park, Enterprise South Nature Park, White Oak Mountain, Bauxite Ridge, Moonshine Trails, Durham Mine, Five Points Recreation Area, and the 34-mile River to Clouds Route.

"A comprehensive guide like this only happens with a community behind it," said Sunshine Loveless, Executive Director of SORBA Chattanooga. "Thanks to the Lyndhurst Foundation and our partners at Outdoor Chattanooga and UTC, mountain bikers now have one place to find the trails that fit their riding abilities and preferences. And every guide donation goes right back into caring for those trails."

Mountain biking is already a proven driver of tourism here. A 2022 study by the UTC Tourism Center found that trails in the Hamilton County region draw 44,089 mountain bike visits a year, including 16,910 from riders outside the county. Visiting riders stay nearly four days on average and spend about $342 per person per trip, mostly on food, lodging, and shopping. Altogether, mountain biking contributes $6.9 million a year to the local economy, supports 73 jobs, and generates nearly $483,000 in state and local taxes.

Newer trails are adding to that impact. Trail counters at Walden's Ridge Park, which opened in October 2023, recorded 31,262 visits in its first year, with 40% coming from out of town and an estimated $1.7 to $2.1 million in economic impact.

The guide arrives as Tennessee invests in cycling tourism. Bike Tennessee, the statewide cycling program of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, now offers 89 curated road and gravel routes covering more than 1,800 miles across 50 counties, designed with Chattanooga-based guide Shannon Burke of Tennessee Gravel.

The program aims to grow visitation and economic impact through cycling, and Tennessee's outdoor economy generated $15.6 billion in 2024. In November, Bike Tennessee will launch mountain bike routes across the state in partnership with the Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association (SORBA), including routes on Chattanooga’s trails. The Chattanooga Area Mountain Bike Guide gives riders a deeper look at everything the region has to offer.

"As we expand our Bike Tennessee program this November, our partnership with SORBA offers another opportunity to showcase Tennessee’s world-class trails and outdoor experiences," said Commissioner Mark Ezell. "Resources like the new Chattanooga Area Mountain Biking Guide alongside Bike Tennessee broaden Tennessee's reputation as a cycling state, introducing visitors to the incredible riding opportunities in Chattanooga and beyond."

The printed guide is written experientially, describing who each trail suits and what riders will encounter, rather than offering turn-by-turn directions. For navigation on the trail, each recommended route includes a QR code linking to Trailforks, a free app with offline maps for areas with limited cell service. All guide content is also available free online at sorbachattanooga.org/trails, and SORBA members receive 30% off Trailforks Pro.

Clear, trusted information is often the first step to getting outside, especially for people new to a sport. The guide was created with that in mind and also designed as a model that can be replicated for other outdoor recreation opportunities in the greater Chattanooga area, including paddling, climbing, and hiking.

"At Outdoor Chattanooga, we recognize that connecting our community to outdoor spaces is a critical piece of our community's health and wellness," said Gail Loveland Barille, Director of Outdoor Chattanooga. "We are thrilled with the release of this mountain bike guide led by SORBA and look forward to future editions featuring other outdoor recreation activities and partners across the greater Chattanooga area."