South Chickamauga Creek Greenway Section Closed Due To Flood Damage

A section of the South Chickamauga Creek Greenway has been temporarily closed to the public due to a structural safety hazard caused by recent flood damage.

The closure is located between the Youngstown Road trailhead and the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum railroad tracks.

Following an on-site investigation after last week's heavy flooding, Parks Maintenance crews have placed barricades at both ends of the affected area to deny access.

The path will remain closed until repairs can be completed to restore its structural integrity.

An official timeline for the reopening of this section will be announced once it has been established.

The South Chickamauga Creek Greenway is a paved, multi-use trail and boardwalk that follows South Chickamauga Creek as it winds its way through East Chattanooga.

Get more information about the Greenway at outdoorchattanooga.com/south-chickamauga-creek/