Southern Portion Of The South Chickamauga Creek Greenway To Close

Beginning Monday, November 18, a 1 and one half-mile stretch of the South Chickamauga Creek Greenway, from the Brainerd Road Trailhead to the Camp Jordan Access point in East Ridge, will be temporarily closed.

This closure is necessary to facilitate the development of a major wastewater management system, the e2i2 project, by the City of Chattanooga’s Wastewater Department, with an anticipated project completion in Summer 2027.

Throughout this period, the remaining 11 miles of the greenway, connecting Brainerd to the Tennessee River, will stay open for residents’ enjoyment.

This essential infrastructure project includes the construction of an equalization (EQ) station with two above-ground storage basins, each with a capacity of 15 million gallons, located at 6000 Cornelison Road next to Camp Jordan Park, as well as another location adjacent to Lee Highway.

Equalization stations create capacity, prevent sanitary sewer overflows, and help equalize the flow through the system. The stations will temporarily store the excess wastewater and stormwater until the sewer system has the capacity to handle it. e2i2 is a joint project between the City of Chattanooga and the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment

Authority (CHCWWTA) and is managed by the City Industrial Development Board (IDB). Led by Brasfield & Gorrie Construction, this project represents a major investment in the region’s wastewater infrastructure, aiming to boost environmental health and sustainability across the community.

“We appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation as we work to enhance Chattanooga’s wastewater infrastructure,” said Mark Heinzer, Wastewater Department Administrator. “This investment will strengthen our ability to manage wastewater effectively, protecting our environment and supporting a healthier, more sustainable future.”

To minimize disruption and ensure public safety, access points along the southern section of the Brainerd Levee, including those at Brainerd and Cornelison Roads, will be closed by the City of Chattanooga. Additionally, the City of East Ridge will close and secure the bridge gate at Camp Jordan Park.

Clear signage will be posted in affected areas to inform and guide greenway visitors throughout the closure.