Spruce Up Your Garden And Your Kitchen Table With Tasty Sunchokes

Master Gardener Ann Bartlett gives us a lesson on sunchokes that add a colorful backdrop to your garden and a low-carb, edible treat at your table.

Growing across the continent—from North Dakota and Texas to the Atlantic shore—sun roots, as Native Americans called them, were an important source of fresh food during a time of year when little else was available. We call them sunchokes or Jerusalem artichokes.

Helianthus tuberosus is a type of sunflower that blooms mid-autumn, making it an important late nectar source for insects. Sunchokes reach 6 to 10 feet tall. Their numerous yellow flowers are 4 inches in diameter. They grow anywhere but in a wetland situation, where the tubers will rot.

The edible tubers may be dug whenever the ground is not frozen. Flavor is best after frost, so most are harvested in late autumn and stored in a cool, dry place.

How to enjoy the edible tuber

The plant stores a type of sugar in the tubers, to support the spring emergence of new top growth. This sugar is called “inulin” (not to be confused with “insulin”), and it is indigestible unless you have the gut flora to handle it. Inulin is a notorious cause of painful intestinal gas.

That being the case, it is amazing to find so many ways to prepare sunchoke tubers on the internet! Eating small amounts of the tubers helps build up the beneficial bacteria needed to digest inulin, so enjoy this tuber in moderation.

The tubers have the texture of water chestnuts and a somewhat nutty flavor. They contain no starch, a small amount of protein and fiber. You can eat sunchokes raw, roasted, toasted, or boiled. A friend of mine has a recipe passed down through her family for a delicious sunchoke relish. Scrub, clean, or peel the skin before cooking.

The tubers quickly discolor after peeling, so be prepared to cook them right away. Thorough cooking reduces the inulin content, making them better tolerated by many.

How to enjoy the flowering plant

These plants can be a useful ornamental as a tall backdrop. I once grew them along a deck that was about 5 feet above the ground. They really helped tie the structure to the garden, and we could enjoy the flowers on the deck.

In spring, plant the tubers 4 to 6 inches deep and 12 to 18 inches apart. They multiply rapidly and can become invasive. They are drought tolerant and thrive in any well drained soil.

How the Jerusalem artichoke got its name

The greatest mystery about this plant lies in its name “Jerusalem artichoke.” It does not resemble an artichoke and has no connection to the Holy Land. One explanation: The French explorer Samuel de Champlain sampled sun roots in 1605 and declared that they tasted like artichokes. He referenced a flavor that was familiar to him, and that first impression is still with us today.

He then introduced sunchokes into France, where they became rather popular. In Europe they were called girasole, Italian for sunflower. To British ears, “girasole” and “Jerusalem” sounded alike and the name stuck! There is even a historic recipe for Palestine Soup featuring the tubers.

How to find sunchokes for next year’s garden

Over the past two decades, there has been some effort to restore this root vegetable to American tables. Specialty growers for farmers’ markets are probably the best place to search for them here. As easy as they are to grow, you might like to try a few in your garden next year.