Survey Launched To Gather Additional Feedback On “Evolving Our Riverfront” Concepts

On July 20, Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors with the support of River City Company debuted three concepts for “Evolving our Riverfront Parks”, the next phase of the ONE Riverfront plan.

Despite the challenging weather conditions, over 100 residents attended the Community Open House to provide feedback on the concepts and to speak with the consultants. To continue to gather additional feedback, residents who were unable to attend the open house are encouraged to visit www.riverfrontparkscha.com to explore the concepts and participate in a short five question survey.

The three concepts presented are titled The Porch, The River and Ecotones.

The Porch concept incorporates a four-acre linear park that offers a central gathering space to encourage community interactions overlooking a natural river edge. It features a veterans memorial garden, sport courts, paddle craft launch, enhanced play area, an upper porch space with restaurant facilities, open Chattanooga Green, a raised pedestrian bridge, shady groves, art walk and social seating.

The River concept offers dual-programmed areas and ecological experiences provide more intimate connections to the riverfront. This concept features a lower boardwalk and overlook of wetland spaces, dog park, sports courts, veterans memorial plaza, play slopes, waterfront bar and bites, a crushed stone open plaza space, water features for play and picnic zones.

Ecotones presents a journey through diverse ecological zones offering encounters with the local ecology. It features a framed Chattanooga Green with trees, riverfront beach, a shade pavilion structure, a contemplative forested Veterans Memorial, a craggy rock shelf, climbing wall and play pockets.

The community survey will be open until August 6th to allow residents to provide feedback. Once the survey closes, the consulting teams will use all of the feedback from the community open house and online survey to create a roadmap for design and activation options. The plan is anticipated to be released this coming Fall.

“The concepts presented for “Evolving Our Riverfront Parks” is to build upon the legacy and design of the 21st Century Waterfront. It is not meant to be a complete redesign but instead enhance the great assets we have along with providing unique experiences, comfortable areas and a place to make memories for our residents and visitors,” stated Emily Mack, President & CEO. “We are so thankful for everyone’s time and feedback in this process!”

The ONE Riverfront plan outlined eight strategies to create a place for all Chattanoogans to enjoy, strengthen connectivity to the riverfront, develop a greater sense of place, and to activate the riverfront. Over 2000 community members voiced their thoughts on how best to accomplish the goal.