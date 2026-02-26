Take Home Two Free Trees Starting March 14 From EPB And Reflection Riding

The EPB Energy Pros, City of Chattanooga and Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center help neighbors prepare for spring with the semi-annual Free Tree ReLeaf program.

All EPB customers and City of Chattanooga residents are eligible to take home two free native trees from Reflection Riding’s Native Plant Nursery, starting March 14.

When: Beginning Sat., March 14, as long as supplies last. Open Thursday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center Native Plant Nursery, 400 Garden Road, Chattanooga, TN 37419.

Thirteen nursery-grade native varieties will be available. Visit epb.com/freetree to learn about available trees and find planting guides. Trees cannot be reserved before arrival.

American Beech (Fagus grandifolia)

Carolina Silverbell (Halesia carolina)

Chestnut Oak (Quercus prinus)

Eastern Red Cedar (Juniperus virginiana)

Elliott's Blueberry (Vaccinium elliottii)

Flowering Dogwood (Cornus florida)

Fringetree (Chionanthus virginicus)

Persimmon (Diospyros virginiana)

Post Oak (Quercus stellata)

Serviceberry (Amenchelior arborea)

Sweet Pepperbush (Clethra alnifolia)

Sweetbay Magnolia (Magnolia virginiana)

Yaupon Holly (IIex vomitoria)

Reflection Riding staff and volunteers will be on site to help visitors select the best tree for their homes’ setting. Trees are available, two per home, as long as supplies last.