Take The Final Guided Rapid Trips On The Ocoee Before The Season Ends

There is still time to ride the rapids before the Nantahala Outdoor Center (NOC) closes their guided tours for the season on Oct. 26.

NOC operates guided tours at nearby Ocoee River, about an hour away from Chattanooga. The Ocoee River was home to the 1996 Olympic whitewater slalom course. NOC offers several guided trips along the five miles of continuous Class III rapids on the Middle Ocoee, and a full-day trip that includes lunch.

NOC has been guiding guests on the Ocoee for decades, with world-class guides (including four who competed in the 1996 Games) ensuring every trip is both safe and unforgettable.

Once the season ends, rafters won’t be able to get back on the water until next spring, making this the final chance for locals to experience world-class rapids right in Chattanooga’s backyard.

Known as America’s most popular river trip, it’s the perfect mix of thrilling rapids and scenic Tennessee beauty. And getting there is part of the fun as the scenic roadway showcases the beautiful fall foliage.

Ocoee trips options are:

Middle Ocoee considered America’s most popular river trip with five miles of exciting rapids and whitewater action. This half-day guided trip is 3-3.5 hours long and open to ages 12 and up.

The Middle Ocoee High Adventure is a new and exciting guided tour more than four hours long and open to ages 13 and up.

The Middle and Upper Ocoee trip is a full-day 5.5 hour guided tour that includes a riverside lunch.

NOC provides all the necessary gear and equipment needed for your trip, but guests should bring a change of clothes and towels as you should expect to get soaked. NOC offers changing rooms at their location for your convenience. Wear appropriate shoes for your trip. NOC requires shoes that will stay securely on your feet and will not fall off during your whitewater rafting adventure.

Don’t forget your sunscreen and bring a reusable water bottle to stay hydrated. All personal items, like cell phones and jewelry, should be left in your car. NOC is not responsible for items lost during activities. Guests should consider pre-purchasing a photo package before the trip. NOC also has a select number of helmets with Go Pro mounts available.

NOC also offers guided rafting tours on the Nantahala, French Broad, Chattooga, and Chattahoochee Rivers. Right now, guests can receive 20% off any NOC guided river trip using the code PADDLE20.

Visit www.noc.com for tickets and more information.