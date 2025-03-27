Tennessee Aquarium Celebrates 32 Years Of Meeting “Gold Standard” In Animal Care

Within a year of opening in 1992, the Tennessee Aquarium was accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Thirty-two years later, it continues to uphold this certification of excellence, which is widely considered the international “gold standard” in animal care.

AZA accreditation is attained after an extensive, on-site peer review that holds all aspects of an aquarium or zoo’s operation to the highest standards. Since 1985, accreditation has been a mandatory requirement for membership in the association.

In January, the Tennessee Aquarium received a glowing review after its inspection by a four-person team comprised of three on-site inspectors and one remote “primary reviewer.” The Aquarium’s accreditation status was confirmed Monday during an AZA Accreditation Commission meeting in Palm Springs, California. This certification will last for five years.

“Continuous accreditation by the AZA for 32 years is an exceptional track record,” said Andrew Wood, the Tennessee Aquarium’s new president and CEO. “It was an honor to participate in the Aquarium’s accreditation hearing as one of my first official duties.

“The AZA inspection team had extremely positive comments for the entire Tennessee Aquarium team. I’m very proud to begin my tenure as President and CEO on such a wonderfully high note.”

In 2019, the Aquarium was recognized with AZA’s Quarter Century Award, which is conferred on institutions that have maintained continuous accreditation for 25 years.

During inspection, no stone is left unturned. Everything at a candidate institution is evaluated, from its research and conservation efforts and the quality of its veterinary care to its educational programming and financial resources.

“They even look at how many benches you have for the guests to sit on. If you can think of it and it has to do with operating a zoo or aquarium, they take it into consideration,” said Thom Demas, the Aquarium’s vice president and chief husbandry and exhibits officer.

In addition to his role at the Aquarium, Demas has been serving as an AZA inspector for 11 years and is a current member of the AZA accreditation commission. The inspection report from January’s AZA evaluation was exceptional, even by the high standards to which the association holds its members.

“This inspection is one of the cleanest ones I've ever seen,” Demas said. “It's nice to be called out by your peers in this industry. There are a lot of things they said we're doing really well at.”

During this most recent evaluation, the inspectors’ list of “particular achievements” specifically highlighted the quality of the Aquarium’s exhibits, its commitment to guest and employee safety, employee retention and staff members’ dedication and enthusiasm.

Special mention was also made of the work being done by the Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute (TNACI) and offering a “clean, focused and friendly experience for visitors and the community.”

“The Tennessee Aquarium is the only place I've ever worked where the organization really puts their money where their mouth is,” Demas said. “We do research; we do education; we do conservation.

“If you live in anywhere in this region, you should be really excited and proud that you have this facility right here in your backyard.”

The Tennessee Aquarium currently is one of 15 institutions contending for bragging rights as the nation’s top aquarium in Newsweek Magazine’s second annual Readers’ Choice awards. The Aquarium won Newsweek’s inaugural competition in 2024.

Voting for the Newsweek contest will end at noon on Thursday, March 27. Voting can be done once per day and does not require users to register or create an account. To cast a ballot, visit newsweek.com/readerschoice/best-aquarium-2025

For more information about the process of AZA accreditation, visit aza.org/accreditation