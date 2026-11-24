One of the most special aspects of the holidays is finding time to reconnect with loved ones, some of whom you may not have seen in a long time.

It’s fitting, then, that the Tennessee Aquarium will cut the ribbon on its annual Holidays Under the Peaks celebration Friday, Nov. 27, with the long-awaited return of some beloved former residents.

After being temporarily taken off exhibit with the opening of the Scuttlebutt Reef gallery this spring, Moon Jellies have made a triumphant homecoming to the Ocean Journey building. Just in time for the holidays, these nearly transparent beauties are back on display in a mesmerizing exhibit at the entrance to the Island Life gallery.

Thanks to mirrors on either side of the exhibit, the jellies reflect endlessly, transforming a community of hundreds into a veritable underwater blizzard of hypnotically pulsating invertebrates. (For guests on the hunt for an Instagram-worthy stop during their holiday visit, this is probably one to put a pin in.)

In addition to old friends to reconnect with, there are plenty of other seasonal activities to enjoy during Holidays Under the Peaks, which will continue through Sunday, Dec. 27.

Every weekend through Sunday, Dec. 20, Jolly Old Saint Nicholas will make his much-anticipated “dive in, fly out" appearances as SCUBA Claus. During these photo-worthy exhibitions of his aquatic prowess, SCUBA Claus will greet guests and attentively listen to wishes whispered to him through the acrylic. All SCUBA Claus appearances are at 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, with dives taking place in the River Giants exhibit on even-numbered dates and in the Tennessee River exhibit on odd-numbered dates.

Expert Aquarium educators will also be offering seasonal-themed programs daily in the Delta Country and Scuttlebutt Reef galleries. These will cover a range of topics, from the must-haves on animals’ wish lists and strategies species use to thrive in winter to amazing examples of misdirection and underwater adaptation. Programs will be offered daily at 12:15 p.m. and 1:15 p.m.

The River Journey building’s Rivers of the World gallery is once again all aglow thanks to Electric Eel Miguel Wattson. Lights on a tree next to Miguel’s home glow in response to his electric discharges thanks to sensors placed inside the exhibit.

The spirit of the season will be full steam ahead at the IMAX 3D Theater on Friday with the return of a modern holiday classic. Polar Express 3D will be featured in daily showings through Dec. 27. Things will be chugging right along on Chattanooga’s largest screen throughout the holidays, thanks to a slew of incredible blockbuster films, including:

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth (Nov. 25-Dec. 10)

The Odyssey in IMAX 70mm (Dec. 11-13)

Dune: Part Three in IMAX 70mm (Dec. 14-Jan. 7)

Know someone who would like to enjoy the Aquarium all year long? Give the gift of wonder with a Tennessee Aquarium Gift Membership, which includes unlimited visits to the River and Ocean Journey buildings, discounts on IMAX documentary films and a complimentary sea star plush for Memberships purchased through Dec. 10.

Learn more about Holidays Under the Peaks, gift memberships and IMAX showtimes at tnaqua.org/holidays