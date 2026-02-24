Tennessee Aquarium Opening A ‘Secretive’ New Gallery On Saturday, March 7

Do sharks glow in the dark? Can a shrimp out-box a prize fighter? Could a fish walk on the bottom of the ocean? What’s this about an animal with two sets of jaws?

What even is a lumpsucker?!

The truth behind a host of aquatic rumors and tall tales will be revealed on Saturday, March 7, when the Tennessee Aquarium pulls back the curtain on its new Scuttlebutt Reef gallery.

The latest addition to the Ocean Journey building, this fun, whimsical collection of 11 exhibits explores how nature can be both playfully mysterious and delightfully unexpected, introducing guests to some of the ocean’s most fascinating — and misunderstood — species.

“Our team has been working hard to create an intriguing guest experience that highlights reef-dwelling species from around the world,” says Aquarium President & CEO Andy Wood. “Our members and visitors will be thrilled to explore this engaging space and learn about a truly amazing collection of animals – some that we’ve never exhibited before.”

The gallery’s residents are a colorful cast of marine marvels, many of which have undeserved reputations, unexpected abilities or are outright misnamed.

Interactive, animated graphics will lure guests in with a captivating rumor, such as “There are aliens living in the ocean” or “Some fish have legs.” Once touched, the signs will display information — in English or Spanish — that debunks or, occasionally, supports these “tall tales.”

“It's literally scuttlebutt or water cooler talk in action,” says Thom Demas, the Aquarium’s vice president and chief husbandry and exhibits officer. “This approach makes conveying a message fun. This is information that's interesting, and I think that’ll help it stick with guests long after they return home.”

Exploring Scuttlebutt Reef is a bit like conducting a fun, interactive investigation. In some cases, guests will discover that fact really can be stranger than fiction.

The first animal visitors encounter will be Green Moray Eels, whose sinuous likeness features in the gallery’s logo. With their long, slender bodies and intimidatingly sharp teeth, these eels are often portrayed in films such as The Princess Bride or The Little Mermaid as scary or dangerous “sea serpents.” In reality, they are actually more shy than aggressive and pose no danger to humans.

Nearby, guests can see a brilliantly colored Peacock Mantis Shrimp. This crustacean is one of nature’s most thoroughly misnamed, since it isn’t a peacock or a mantis or a shrimp. However, with its club- or spear-like appendage, it can deliver the strongest punch in the animal kingdom and is capable of shattering even the hardest of shells.

As they explore further, guests will encounter many familiar-looking animals with unusual shapes or abilities.

Jelly lovers will delight at the rippling, prismatic display of colors caused by light-refracting frills along the edge of Comb Jellies. And expectations of how big a slug can get will have to be super-sized after seeing a display of California Sea Hares. This species of marine slug can grow to more than a kilogram (2.2 pounds).

“If people can walk out and feel like, ‘That's something that I won't forget,’ that’s a win,” Demas says.

To enhance the guest experience and aid them in their marine mythbusting, Scuttlebutt Reef also features a variety of fun, interactive elements.

A movable, colored lens in the Swell Sharks exhibit allows guests to emulate how this thick-bodied shark’s eyes function. Sliding the lens in place — “putting on their shark eyes” — guests will see how these specifically adapted peepers make Swell Sharks appear to glow to each other in deep water.

And about that Peacock Mantis Shrimp. Visitors can hit a padded pressure plate next to its habitat to measure the force of their blow and see how it stacks up against this pint-sized pugilist.