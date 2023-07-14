Tennessee Aquarium's Matt Hamilton Explains How Rising Ocean Temperatures Affects Marine Life

Since so many people in the Tennessee Valley vacation in Florida, many are concerned about the implications of the recent (and unprecedented) spike in water temperatures around the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, North America’s only coral barrier reef.

This week, water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico have risen to unprecedented levels, with near-surface water temperatures surpassing 95 degrees Fahrenheit near the sanctuary. Those extreme and rapidly changing temperatures threaten the ocean's ecosystems, especially coral reefs. Corals are particularly sensitive to temperature changes outside of their normal limits. And

According to Matt Hamilton, the Tennessee Aquarium’s curator of fishes, Tropical corals are normally accustomed to water temperatures between approximately 72 and 84 degrees Fahrenheit. When the seawater rises beyond that range, these living animals become stressed and expel the symbiotic photosynthetic organisms - called zooxanthellae - that are necessary for corals to survive. Known as coral bleaching, this process can wipe out entire stretches of coral reefs.

While the long-term implications of this underwater heat wave may not be known for some time, some coral experts have expressed concern that this spike in water temperatures is happening so early in the summer, with August and September still to come.

This video features clips of Hamilton explaining how warmer ocean temperatures threaten not just coral reefs, but other marine animals that depend on these ecosystems for survival: