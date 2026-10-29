Tennessee Aquarium's New Animal Hospital Will Expand Local Access To Care

Tuesday morning administrators of the Tennessee Aquarium unveiled a bold and ambitious plan to improve animal care and conservation.

Aquarium CEO and President Andy Wood said construction has already started for a 3,100 square foot and state of the art animal hospital being constructed on the third floor of the River Journey building.

The new $5 million animal hospital will be staffed by current and new animal care specialists and veterinary team specializing in the treatment, care, and husbandry of aquatic fish and animals.

The new animal hospital is part of a new partnership that will help train future veterinarian and technicians thanks to their new partnership with the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine (UTCVM) in Knoxville and Chattanooga State Community College’s Veterinary Technology Program.

Aquarium Director of Animal Health Dr. Chris Keller, who has been with the aquarium for nearly four decades, said the animal hospital would also share data and knowledge gathered during care with other organizations throughout the world.

“If these future veterinarians harken back to what they learned when they were here and develop it even more into their area of expertise, it's going to advance the whole profession,” he said.

Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp said he recalled visiting the aquarium when he was a child. He gave everyone a history lesson about the aquarium being developed and built to draw residents and tourists back to the Tennessee River area. He said the world-class animal hospital will now allow Chattanooga to export veterinarian experts around the world.

Future veterinarians and technicians will be provided with internships and will work with a diverse collection of aquatic life that includes many rarely exhibited freshwater species. Wood said the aquarium has the largest collection of freshwater species in the world.

UTCVM Dean Dr. Paul Plummer said half of all future aquarium veterinary externships will be reserved for fourth-year students from his campus. The partnership will also encompass post-doctoral training through one-year veterinary internships, one- to three-year fellowships and three- to four-year residencies.

“This partnership gives our students and faculty an extraordinary setting in which to advance animal health through both clinical training and discovery,” said Plummer. “Our veterinary interns and residents will gain essential hands-on experience in aquatic animal medicine, while graduate students and faculty will have opportunities to pursue collaborative research with real-world implications. Together, we are preparing veterinarians and scientists to improve the health of animals, people and the environments they share.”

Chattanooga State President Dr. Rebecca Ashford said she was thrilled to answer a phone call from Wood and begin collaborations for partnering with the aquarium.

"This exciting new partnership between the Tennessee Aquarium and Chattanooga State will provide our Veterinary Tech students the opportunity to gain valuable work-based learning experience that will not only enhance their educational experience but will also promote animal health and freshwater life,” she said. “Through this partnership, our Vet Tech students will gain unique work experience that will set them apart from graduates of other programs."

During the ceremony Dr. Keller introduced the new animal hospital specialist which includes:

Director of Animal Health Dr. Chris Keller

Conservation Veterinarian Dr. Leah Owens

Collections Veterinarian Dr. Courtney Pace

Hospital Manager Kristen Hales

Veterinary Assistant Shelby Ferguson

This team of animal health professionals will be headquartered in the new hospital which takes up the whole mezzanine level of the River Journey building.

After the ceremony guests were invited to tour the area currently under construction. Riding up in the elevator aquarium V.P., Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Thom Benson said the animal hospital will allow the experts to provide complete animal care from diagnosis, treatment and recovery, all in one spot.

“One of our large tortoises had to get a CT scan a while back,” he said. “We had to place him in a cargo van, take him to CHI Memorial where they had a CT scan that was large enough for him to get scanned. Now we’ll be able to do that here. It will be less stressful on the animal and his care team.”

Dr. Keller said the space once housed an employee breakroom and eating area. During the tour it was humming with activity as construction workers were placing the framework and reviewing designs.

Touring the construction area there were notes on the floor indicating where the X-ray room, CT scanner, dental area, laboratories, surgery room, and recovery area would be situated. Veterinarians will also have access to an isolated necropsy area and reference library as well as labs and office space.

The new hospital is set to open in June of 2027.

For more information visit tnaqua.org.