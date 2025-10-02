The Aquarium's ODDtober Explores Nature's Weird, Wonderful Side

This October, all eyes will be on the Tennessee Aquarium ... literally.

As they explore the Aquarium's galleries, guests may get the sense that they're being watched by an array of monstrously large eyes peering out from nooks and crannies throughout the River Journey and Ocean Journey buildings.

These odd, ocular decorations are part of the spooky (but not "too" spooky) fun during ODDtober, the Aquarium’s monthlong celebration of the weird and wonderful side of nature.

As they learn eye-opening facts about wildlife, guests visiting during ODDtober also can enjoy specially themed daily programs or watch the Aquarium's animal residents interact with seasonally appropriate enrichment items and activities.

Mother Nature can be quirky and mysterious, but she's also misunderstood. During ODDtober, daily "Not-So-Creepy Creatures" presentations in the River Journey lobby will dispel common myths about unfairly maligned species.

Meanwhile, daily "Bones in the Bayou" programs in the Delta Country gallery will let visitors get hands-on with the skulls of American Alligators, Alligator Snapping Turtles and other animals to learn about the special adaptations that make life in the swamp possible.

"Bones in the Bayou" is offered daily at 12:15 p.m. "Not-So-Creepy Creatures" presentations take place daily at 1 p.m.

ODDtober also marks the return of popular underwater pumpkin carving sessions. Every Saturday at 2 p.m., this aquatic twist on a seasonal family favorite activity will see SCUBA divers plunge into the River Giants or Tennessee River exhibits to carve gourd-geous masterpieces while surrounded by aquatic life.

Guests admiring the super-sized peepers on display in the Aquarium can set their sights on the gift shop to take home a FREE glow-in-the-dark ODDtober sticker featuring eye-catching artwork designed by the Aquarium's talented graphic designers.

At the IMAX 3D Theater this ODDtober, a JAW-some new 3D film has joined a touching 2025 favorite focused on the planet’s largest land animal.

Shark Kingdom 3D explores the oceans’ most notorious and misunderstood predators, bringing viewers face-to-face with species like the Oceanic Whitetip Shark and highlighting the intertwined futures of humans and sharks.

Elephants: Giants of the Desert 3D chronicles an epic journey across Africa’s Namib Desert by baby elephant Little Foot and her family. Viewers will meet giraffes, monkeys and lions as the elephants brave the elements to survive in one of the planet’s harshest landscapes.

This ODDtober, guests can experience two iconic local attractions in a single day with a combination pass to the Tennessee Aquarium and Rock City, which is celebrating the arrival of fall with an enchanted pumpkin patch and other autumnal activities. Offering a $10 discount, the pass allows you to enjoy the Aquarium by day and Rock City by night through Oct. 31. The combo tickets must be used on the same day and can be purchased online ($59 for adults, $49 for youth).

To learn more about ODDtober, visit tnaqua.org/oddtober/. ODDtober is presented by Food City.

Want your own Aquarium-themed jack-o-lantern? Carve one yourself using these printable templates available at tnaqua.org/app/uploads/2024/10/TNAQ-Pumpkin-templates-2024.pdf