Tennessee Aquarium Seeks Repeat Of Newsweek's “Best Aquarium” Honor

After winning the contest outright in 2024, the Tennessee Aquarium has been nominated once again as one of the nation’s finest aquarium in the annual Newsweek Readers’ Choice Awards.

The contest features a broad range of categories to determine the best of the best in American attractions, goods and services. Winners are determined based on popular vote.

The Tennessee Aquarium is one of 15 nominees chosen by a panel of travel experts for contention in the Best Aquarium category. The public can vote daily until polls close at noon (Eastern) on Thursday, March 27.

“The architecturally stunning Tennessee Aquarium, perched on the banks of the Tennessee River, gives visitors a glimpse into the rivers of the world,” reads the Tennessee Aquarium’s nomination description. “Known for its gigantic freshwater tanks filled with river monsters like wallago catfish and arapaima, the aquarium also features saltwater exhibits with sea turtles, penguins and clown fish.”

Last year, the Tennessee Aquarium was recognized as the nation’s Best Aquarium in the 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards, besting a field of prestigious contenders to secure this honor.

Visit newsweek.com/readerschoice/best-aquarium-2025 to vote for one of this year’s nominees. There is no registration process to submit a vote.

For over 30 years, the Tennessee Aquarium has attracted more than 28 million people to Chattanooga. A journey from the mountains to the sea through the River Journey and Ocean Journey buildings has helped generations of visitors feel more connected to nature and inspired to make informed decisions about water and wildlife.

To learn more about the Aquarium’s animals, conservation programs, outreach efforts and to purchase tickets, visit tnaqua.org