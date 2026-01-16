Tennessee Aquarium Spring And Summer Camp Registration Opens February 2

That 2026 calendar might not even be on the wall yet, but the time is fast approaching to make spring break and summer vacation plans for the campers in your life.

On Wednesday, Jan. 28, early sign-ups for spring and summer camp sessions at the Tennessee Aquarium will begin for Aquarium Members and River Society Members. Registration for the general public will open the following Monday, Feb. 2.

Aquarium camps are a popular option among many parents, but have attendance caps. Now is the perfect time to activate a gift membership you received over the holidays — or to become a first-time Member — to make the most of the early registration window.

The Aquarium's camp offerings include a selection of general-interest and themed sessions for campers from pre-kindergarten through high school. Campers will have fun and connect more deeply with nature through daily animal encounters, behind-the-scenes experiences, games, and crafts led by counselors and experienced Aquarium educators. Some camps also include special perks, like guided, off-campus field trips.

This year, Aquarium camps will be headquartered in the new S.T.R.E.A.M. Learning Center, supported by Unum. Located on the Aquarium Plaza, S.T.R.E.A.M. will serve as the new pick-up and drop-off location, situating campers closer to the River and Ocean Journey buildings while providing safe and easy access for parents.

Three spring sessions, targeting campers ages 5-9, will be offered this year. These will run concurrent with Hamilton County's spring break and a pair of upcoming teacher in-service days, including:

Feb. 16: Animal Reporters — Photograph Aquarium residents and “interview” ambassador animals

March 16-20: Home Travelers — Explore the many ways animals find their way home each spring

March 23: Buds and Buddies — Hang out and observe the natural world as it slowly wakes up for spring

Weekly summer camp sessions will be offered from June 8 until the week beginning Aug. 3.

General camps for ages 5–12 will be available from June 8 to July 31. Camps last for four to five days and are designed around four themes, including:

Tennessee Treasures

Around the World

Survival of the Fittest

Ancient Animals

A pair of specialty camps will also be available for older campers between the ages of 9 and 16. These camps feature unique perks, such as off-campus excursions or an overnight at the aquarium (Nocturnal Wonders only). This year’s themes include:

Nature Detectives (ages 9-14)

Nocturnal Wonders (ages 13-16)

This year features the return of a popular option for camping newcomers or younger kids with shorter attention spans. The “Tiny Tides” camp is designed for Pre-K 4- to 5-year-olds. Two Tiny Tides sessions will be offered with a focus on building independence, making new friends, and improving kindergarten readiness.

The last camp of summer, “Nature Nuts,” is specifically available only to rising kindergartners. Single-day Nature Nuts sessions will be offered during Hamilton County’s phase-in dates from Aug. 3 to Aug.7.

Summer camps take place daily from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Before- and after-care are available for an additional fee. These include extended hours for drop-off — 7:30-9 a.m. — or pick-up — 4-5:30 p.m. — as well as light breakfast or snacks.

Camp pricing (Aquarium Members receive a 10% discount):

Five-day general camps: $300

Four-day general camps: $240

Nature Detectives and Nocturnal Wonders specialty camps: $400

Tiny Tides camps: $300

Nature Nuts (rising Kindergartners only): Daily basis $60

A limited number of camp scholarships are available to underwrite between 75%–90% of the program fee. Applications open on Feb. 2 and close on March 2 for spring camp and March 31 for summer camp. Scholarships are awarded based on the availability of space, financial need, and the date the application is received.

Interested youth may apply to be a Teen Counselor-in-Training. Look for these opportunities on the Aquarium’s volunteer website from Feb. 27 to April 30, or until all positions are filled.

The Tennessee Aquarium’s Camp programs are presented by the Children’s Hospital at Erlanger.

View a daily packing list, expanded camp theme descriptions, and a session schedule at tnaqua.org/camp