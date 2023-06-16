Tennessee Aquarium, TDOT Working Together To Celebrate, Protect Pollinators

With their distinctive orange and black patterning, gossamer wings, and harrowing 3,000-mile migrations, few insects are as charismatic or beloved as the Monarch Butterfly.

Just imagine how tragic it would be for them to disappear.

So it was with alarm in 2022 that the world received news that the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) had declared the Monarch an endangered species, citing population numbers that had fallen 80% since the 1980s.

Similar anxiety met reports in the mid-2000s of colony collapse disorder. This sudden phenomenon dramatically imperiled the survival of European Honey Bees, whose activity directly or indirectly affects roughly one of every three bites of food we eat, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Pollinators are undoubtedly critically important to plants and humans alike, whether they’re investigating our Irises, calling on our Columbine, or buzzing our Blueberry bushes. This week, June 19-25, the world celebrates Pollinator Week, which recognizes the wondrous, vital contributions of butterflies, bees, moths, bats, and other pollinators.

To raise awareness of pollinators’ importance and prevent other species from experiencing a decline like the Monarch’s, the Tennessee Aquarium has partnered with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to launch Pollinator Pathway, a new self-guided experience on the Aquarium plaza.

As they explore the Aquarium campus, visitors will encounter permanent signage describing pollinators’ incredible behaviors, highlighting unexpected pollinators, and showing ways to make your home more pollinator-friendly. Visitors will also learn about the Aquarium’s involvement in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Saving Animals From Extinction (SAFE) program dedicated to Monarch Butterflies.

“The most important thing about the Monarch SAFE program is that people now realize the plight of the Monarch Butterfly and how important that is,” says Kevin Calhoon, the Aquarium’s curator of forests. “A lot of people have seen Monarchs their whole lives and don’t think much about them, but when they start disappearing, you really realize how important they are to the environment and how much of a shame it would be not to see them anymore.”

The Aquarium joins more than 100 AZA-certified institutions and non-profits as a participant in the Monarch SAFE program. However, with Chattanooga located directly along the Monarchs’ migration path, it’s even more meaningful to share ways to help them here at home, Calhoon says.

“The most important thing is getting the word out there that they need our help,” he says. “The SAFE program is a true link between the zoo world and what you can do in your own backyard. Making pollination areas and planting flowers to support Monarchs is something you can do at your home.”

The Pollinator Pathway signs feature QR codes that take visitors to versions with Spanish-language messaging.

During Pollinator Week, guests at the Aquarium can take advantage of appearances by organizations partnering in its pro-pollination push.

On June 22, 23, and 25, McKee Foods will offer free samples of Sunbelt granola bars with special pollinator packaging. On June 24, TDOT representatives will hand out Pollinator Bingo Cards and provide information about Project Milkweed. This flowering plant is native to Tennessee and is vital to the life cycle of Monarch Butterflies.

Visitors making their way to Chattanooga this summer may already have encountered pollinator-friendly messaging and planted areas at Tennessee welcome centers as part of the state’s Pollinator Habitat Program. These pollinator-centric projects grew out of language in the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act. When it was passed in 2015, this legislation included language called on state departments of transportation to preserve pollinator habitat along rights-of-way.

“That’s something we took very seriously and developed into this multi-faceted program,” says Mike McClanahan, highway beautification manager for the Tennessee Department of Transportation.