Tennessee Aquarium To Begin Peak Light Replacement Work Next Week

Starting next week, the Tennessee Aquarium’s towering peaks—standing 143 feet above the city—will go dark as part of a multi-week project to upgrade its lighting system.

The iconic landmark will undergo its fourth lighting overhaul since opening.

The current lighting, installed in December 2019, has faced reliability issues. The new LED system promises greater durability, having been tested in tough environments like cruise ship exteriors.

Removal of the existing lights kicks off Monday, October 21, with installation expected to continue until the end of the year. Skilled contractors will work during daylight hours and only in favorable weather, ensuring safety while scaling the Aquarium’s peaks.

Visitors will notice professionals harnessed and rappelling as they navigate the slanted and vertical surfaces of the River Journey building. Safety zones will be set up beneath the work areas to protect the public with Aquarium staff present for additional oversight.

The installation will be performed on the two tallest peaks above the Aquarium's Appalachian Cove Forest (west peak) and Delta Country (east peak) exhibits. The final touches, including wiring and system checks, will wrap up towards the end of the project.

While the peaks will be dark for a while, the upgraded lighting is set to illuminate the Chattanooga skyline with vibrant colors for years to come.