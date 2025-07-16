Tennessee Aquarium Welcomes New Lemur, Refreshes Octopus Exhibit

The tide of summertime change continues at the Tennessee Aquarium with a charismatic new arrival to the Lemur Forest exhibit and fresh new digs for a guest-favorite cephalopod.

Kintana, a two-year-old female Red-collared Brown Lemur, recently joined the Aquarium’s lone male, John, in Lemur Forest. She arrived at the Aquarium in May by way of the Dallas Zoo. After undergoing a mandatory quarantine period, she and John immediately hit it off.

“When John and Kintana got to meet for the first time, they were immediately trying to groom each other through the mesh and trying to do all those social comfort behaviors,” says Maggie Sipe, the lead animal care specialist in the Aquarium’s Ocean Journey building.

Kintana fills a void left by the loss of John’s previous exhibit mate, Jessie, to an illness in early 2024.“Jessie was very shy, very timid,” Sipe adds. “Kintana is a lot more brave and curious, and I think that’s been making John braver as well, which has been fun to see.”

Lemurs are highly social primates that rely on other members of their species for grooming, safety, and emotional support. However, finding a new companion for John was a difficult proposition. Only about 30 Red-collared Browns live in human care at 14 facilities accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

After waiting more than a year, John’s care team was elated to learn that Kintana was approved to leave the Dallas Zoo and travel to the Aquarium.

“Seeing John with somebody who can be his companion again has been wonderful,” Sipe says. “He’s himself again, and I’m really excited for everyone to meet her.”

Just downstairs from Lemur Forest, the Aquarium’s beloved Giant Pacific Octopus has been moved from the species’ long-time home in the Boneless Beauties gallery to a new habitat in the Island Life gallery. This new location mirrors the species’ geographic range in the cold waters of the northern Pacific Ocean.

The brighter exhibit also offers guests improved looks at this much-admired animal, all the better for observing its color-changing ability and other fascinating adaptations.

Octopuses possess surprising dexterity and cunning intelligence. The Aquarium’s care team is always offering new and exciting enrichment opportunities, such as providing food in a closed jar that the octopus can twist open. Keen-eyed guests may observe some of these enrichment items scattered throughout the exhibit.

From super animals to superheroes, take in summer blockbusters Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps on Chattanooga’s biggest screen at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater. Both movies were specifically filmed for IMAX, featuring unprecedented clarity, color, custom sound mixing, and larger-than-life size.

Moviegoers will be carried “up, up, and away” in the official launch of the DC Universe in Superman, produced by DC Studios. Directed by visionary James Gunn, the film is sure to be superb with iconic characters: Superman/Clark Kent (David Corenswet), Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), and even Krypto the Superdog. It’s the most immersive Superman yet, with the entire film shown in IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio. The screen is worthy of the flight and strength of the Last Son of Krypton.

Superman is playing each night through Thursday, July 24, at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater and will be immediately followed by the debut of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, premiering on Friday, July 25 for a two-week run.

The Fantastic Four is set in a retro-futuristic world in this latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Fantastic Four – Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) – must save the planet from the invading Galactus and his herald, the Silver Surfer. Watch the epic and action-packed story unfold on a six-story-tall screen from floor to ceiling.

For further summer news updates, including a fluffy baby Gentoo Penguin chick and a trio of new exhibits in the Rivers of the World gallery, visit tnaqua.org/summer/