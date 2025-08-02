Tennessee Photo Contest Adds New Category For Outdoor Recreation

Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s 11th annual Wildlife and Nature Photo Contest is now open for submissions through August 31, 2025.

The contest invites photographers of all skill levels to capture and share the beauty of Tennessee’s wildlife, wild places, and—new this year—people enjoying the outdoors.

Whether it’s a sweeping landscape, a close-up of native wildlife, or a moment of outdoor recreation, the Federation wants to see your view of the Volunteer State’s great outdoors. Photos can be submitted at tnwf.org/photo-contest.

Photographers may submit up to three photos with a $10 suggested donation or enter unlimited photos for a $25 donation. All donations directly support the Federation’s mission to conserve Tennessee’s wildlife and natural resources.

New this year is a “People in Nature” category, with prizes awarded to the top three photos that showcase individuals participating in outdoor activities such as hiking, hunting, fishing, paddling, and birding.

A panel of judges will select standout entries to appear in the 2026 calendar and on the Federation’s digital platforms, which reach hundreds of thousands of outdoor enthusiasts. The public will also help crown a People’s Choice winner through open voting beginning September 5, 2025.

The deadline to submit photos is 11:59 p.m. CT on August 31, 2025. For full contest guidelines and to submit your photos, visit tnwf.org/photo-contest.