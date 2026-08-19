Tennessee River Gorge Trust Celebrates Aetna Mountain Trail System Expansion

The Tennessee River Gorge Trust will celebrate the grand opening of the second phase of the Aetna Mountain trail system with a short ceremony followed by an inaugural community ride and hike on Friday, Aug. 21, at 3:30 p.m. at the Aetna Mountain Trailhead off River Gorge Drive. This event is free and open to the public.

This project completes the trail system, adding four miles of new multi-use, single-track trails, bringing the Aetna Mountain trail system to approximately eight miles.

The new trails include a beginner-friendly green loop and a blue loop that climbs the mountain to the base of the bluff, providing additional riding opportunities for both new and experienced mountain bikers while remaining open to hikers and trail runners.

The expansion continues the implementation of the Aetna Mountain Trail Master Plan developed by the International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA) and reflects the community's long-term vision for sustainable, accessible outdoor recreation in the Tennessee River Gorge.

“Opening this extension to the trails at Aetna Mountain is another major milestone in bringing this community vision to life," said Eliot Berz, executive director of the Tennessee River Gorge Trust. “These new trails create more opportunities for riders of all skill levels while also conserving hundreds of acres of forested land for generations to come. We’re grateful to everyone who has helped transform this vision into one of Chattanooga’s next premier trail systems.”

The original trail system opened in 2023 after years of community engagement identified a need for high-quality, sustainable mountain biking trails for a wide range of skill levels. This phase builds on that success by expanding beginner-friendly riding opportunities and adding new terrain that lets riders climb to the base of Aetna Mountain's bluff.

“Tennessee River Gorge Trust’s vision for Aetna Mountain shows how conservation and recreation can complement each other,” said Sunshine Loveless, executive director of SORBA Chattanooga. “The entire trail system was thoughtfully designed to welcome a wide range of users and skill levels, including beginners and adaptive riders. With the addition of four new miles, our region now has 190 miles of mountain bike-accessible trail within 30 minutes of downtown, further establishing Chattanooga’s identity as a true trail town.”

The Chattanooga-based Riverview Foundation provided a portion of the funding to complete the second phase of the trail system.

“Outdoor recreation is a grantmaking priority for our organization, which stems from our trustees’ passion for walking, hiking, and mountain biking,” said Bruz Clark, executive director of the Riverview Foundation. “The trails on Aetna Mountain complement other projects the foundation has supported to conserve our treasured landscapes while encouraging our residents and visitors to enjoy our abundant outdoor amenities and become better stewards of our natural resources. This project exemplifies why our community has been designated as the first National Park City in the Americas and provides an impetus to aim high as we develop our outdoor attractions.”

Barry Smith Trails constructed the Phase II expansion while following the trail master plan developed by IMBA. The trails continue to emphasize sustainability, accessibility and long-term stewardship of the landscape.

“Chattanooga has a lot of amazing intermediate and advanced trails, but we have very little for a kid’s first time rolling on dirt. The green trails at Aetna Mountain help fill that gap for kids and families,” said local youth mountain bike leader Eric Wiens. "The new green loop is a huge addition to the number of trails for kids and families just starting. The green Aetna Mountain Trails have a great elevation profile for beginners, and the old chimney at the top gives kids a fun goal to work toward!”