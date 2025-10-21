Tennessee State Parks Celebrates The Dedication Of Fiery Gizzard State Park

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and Tennessee State Parks celebrated the dedication of Fiery Gizzard State Park at a ceremony in the park’s pavilion with local leaders from Marion and Grundy counties on Monday.

Fiery Gizzard State Park, once part of South Cumberland State Park, is now a standalone state park. With the significant expansion of South Cumberland over the past decade through assuming operations of TVA property and adding additional new land, it had nearly doubled in size.

By separating this large and complex park into distinct units, Tennessee State Parks continues its mission to preserve, protect, and share Tennessee's natural and cultural resources while providing safe and quality outdoor experiences.

“We live in one of the most beautiful places in America, and in order for the next generation of Tennesseans to inherit the same remarkable environment, it's important that we make investments today,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “The Fiery Gizzard Trail has long been recognized as one of the top hiking destinations in the Southeast, and I'm grateful we have dedicated resources to make this a standalone park and preserve its unique and natural beauty.”

Fiery Gizzard State Park will be better positioned to focus on protecting natural resources, expanding services, and serving the community and park visitors.

The Lee administration is establishing 14 new Tennessee State Parks, setting the Tennessee record for the most state parks created by one administration. The new parks are part of the governor’s conservation strategy, which combines protection of the state’s natural resources with robust economic growth.

Fiery Gizzard State Park reflects a collaboration between Tennessee State Parks, the Tennessee Valley Authority, and the U.S. Forest Service. The park’s core destinations include Grundy Lakes, Grundy Forest, Foster Falls, Denny Cove, and the renowned Fiery Gizzard Trail.