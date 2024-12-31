Tennessee State Parks To Host First Day Hikes To Start Off The New Year

Tennessee State Parks will hold First Day Hikes on New Year’s Day, with most of the 59 state parks hosting the events as part of the parks’ year-long Signature Hikes series.

The free guided hikes, led by park rangers, are available for all ages and abilities. The First Day Hikes vary from easy walks to strenuous excursions, and they can be a great way to meet New Year’s resolutions to be more active. Tennessee State Parks have more than 1,000 miles of trails.

Locally, you can join Ranger Matt Vawter to hike into 2025 at Harrison Bay State Park. Come prepared for the cold new year's night. Participants will meet at the Star Walk trail across from the Interpretive Center, which has good visibility and relatively flat terrain. They will meet at 11:30 and hike till midnight. This is a free event, but please register so that they can anticipate how many will be in attendance.

You can also head over to Red Clay State Historic Park for a guided tour of the historic Red Clay Council Grounds along their paved walking trail. Folks of all ages and abilities are welcome, and dogs are welcome to join, too.

Details about the First Day Hikes, listed by park, can be found at the Tennessee State Parks website.

Among the many other hikes around the state are:

A one-mile trek at Sgt. Alvin C. York State Historic Park that features the park’s historical significance and views of the Valley of Three Forks on the Wolf River

A sometimes strenuous three-mile hike on the Greeter Trail to the Big Creek Overlook at Savage Gulf State Park

A hike featuring the park’s history, indigenous plants and animals, and the unique geography of the area at T.O. Fuller State Park

A three-mile journey of easy to moderate difficulty, with information about birds, wildlife, plants, and trees at the Seven Islands State Birding Park

A hike along the Moonshiner’s Run Trail at Roan Mountain State Park

And an invigorating hike through the backcountry of Standing Stone State Park.

Hikers are encouraged to wear closed-toed walking shoes and layered clothing. It’s a good idea to bring water and snacks.

Hikers should also consider making overnight stays at parks with lodges, campsites, and cabins. While everyone is encouraged to participate in the First Day Hikes, visitors are reminded that the parks are open 365 days a year.

The state parks’ Signature Hikes are held each year and include First Day Hikes, Spring Hikes, National Trails Day Hikes in June, and After-Thanksgiving Hikes.