The Chattanooga Outdoor Festival Returns April 5th To The Choo Choo Complex

Mark your calendars for the second annual Chattanooga Outdoor Festival, happening Saturday, April 5, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Historic Chattanooga Choo Choo Gardens and, for the first time, expanding into Station Street.

This free, family-friendly celebration of all things outdoors is set to be bigger and better, featuring exciting new additions and even more opportunities to connect with Chattanooga’s vibrant outdoor community.

Hosted by Outshine Adventures and Nomad Be Happy, the festival is a one-day showcase of Chattanooga’s thriving outdoor culture and economy. It brings together a diverse array of local businesses, nonprofits, conservation organizations, and outdoor enthusiasts to celebrate, connect, and inspire.

Whether you’re a seasoned adventurer or simply outdoor curious, the Chattanooga Outdoor Festival offers something for everyone.

New in 2025: Expanded Activities on Station Street

This year’s festival builds on last year’s success with expanded offerings on Station Street:

A Second Stage : Enjoy live music from local artists spanning multiple genres, adding even more energy to the festival atmosphere.

: Enjoy live music from local artists spanning multiple genres, adding even more energy to the festival atmosphere. Breakout Sessions + Workshops : Learn from industry experts about sustainable recreation, trail stewardship, outdoor safety and more.

: Learn from industry experts about sustainable recreation, trail stewardship, outdoor safety and more. Large Kids Zone: Station Street will transform into an adventure playground, offering kids of all ages the chance to explore new outdoor hobbies in a fun and engaging way.

Festival Highlights

70 Outdoor Vendors + Conservation Partners : Discover the latest gear, apparel, and products to enhance your outdoor adventures. Meet local outfitters, guide services, and conservation organizations that work to protect Chattanooga’s treasured wild spaces.

: Discover the latest gear, apparel, and products to enhance your outdoor adventures. Meet local outfitters, guide services, and conservation organizations that work to protect Chattanooga’s treasured wild spaces. Interactive Activities + Demos : Try your hand at new outdoor hobbies through hands-on demos led by local experts. Whether it’s hiking, biking, paddling, or rock climbing, there’s an adventure for everyone.

: Try your hand at new outdoor hobbies through hands-on demos led by local experts. Whether it’s hiking, biking, paddling, or rock climbing, there’s an adventure for everyone. Kid Zone : Spark a love for the outdoors with engaging activities for kids of all ages, including a rock climbing wall and a bike skills course.

: Spark a love for the outdoors with engaging activities for kids of all ages, including a rock climbing wall and a bike skills course. Live Music and Entertainment : Groove to the rhythm of talented local musicians performing throughout the day.

: Groove to the rhythm of talented local musicians performing throughout the day. Educational Workshops : Gain valuable insights and skills on hiking, biking, paddling, camping, conservation, and more.

: Gain valuable insights and skills on hiking, biking, paddling, camping, conservation, and more. Food + Beverages: Savor delicious food and refreshing drinks from all of the local restaurants that anchor the Choo Choo while enjoying the festival atmosphere.

Savor delicious food and refreshing drinks from all of the local restaurants that anchor the Choo Choo while enjoying the festival atmosphere. Giveaways: RSVP in advance for this free festival and you’ll be entered for a chance to win incredible prizes, including a 2-night campervan rental from Nomad Be Happy and an outdoor vacation package to explore Chattanooga.

A Celebration of Community and Conservation

The Chattanooga Outdoor Festival isn’t just about fun — it’s about creating connections, supporting local businesses, and fostering stewardship of the outdoors. With sustainability as a core value, the festival aims to be a low-waste event with support from conservation-focused community partners like New Terra Compost. This event is proudly sponsored by Gearhead Outfitters, Tennessee Valley Authority, High Point Climbing and Fitness, the Lyndhurst Foundation, and Southeast Conservation Corps and benefits the Friends of Outdoor Chattanooga.

Event Details

When: Saturday, April 5, 2025 | 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 5, 2025 | 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Where: Historic Chattanooga Choo Choo Gardens + Station Street

Historic Chattanooga Choo Choo Gardens + Station Street Cost: Free and open to the public, all ages and abilities

For more information, visit chattanoogaoutdoorfestival.com