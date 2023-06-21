The Chattanooga Zoo's Popular Q 'N Brew Summer Fundraiser Returns On July 15th

Join the Chattanooga Zoo for Q 'n Brew, the ultimate summer BBQ, beer-tasting, and live music event at the Zoo.

It's happening on July 15th from 6 to 9 PM, and it's the perfect way to enjoy delicious BBQ, live bluegrass music, and the company of our furry, feathered, and scaly friends.

This is a laid-back fundraising event with no live auctions or dress code - just good food, great music, and fun company. Plus, all ages are welcome, so bring the whole family for a fun summer night at the Zoo!

Wondering what we have in store for you? Aside from mouth-watering BBQ available for purchase from local eateries like Sticky Fingers and several drink options available,

Q ‘n Brew will also have a ton of fun and FREE activities like:

Two drink tickets

Live Music by Bluetastic Fangrass

Axe Throwing from Valkyrie Axe (ages 14+)

Ambassador Animal meet + greets

Tortoise races

Lawn games

Zoo admission!

There will also be a wide offering of activities available for purchase:

BBQ

Giraffe feedings

Train rides

Carousel rides

Animal artwork

Fun Q ’n Brew souvenirs

Q ‘n Brew tickets are limited and will sell out, and tickets will not be available for purchase on the night of the event or at the ticket booth. Adult admission is $25, children age 3-12 are $15, and, as always, children two and under are free. Members receive a 50% discount on admission, making tickets $18 for adults and $10 for children. Tickets must be purchased at chattzoo.org/events/q-n-brew