The Master Gardeners Annual Garden Tour Returns June 14 & 15

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County will hold their 38th Annual Garden Tour the weekend of June 14 and 15.

This year’s Garden Tour features five private gardens and an educational farm located on Signal Mountain and Hixson.

The tour is self-guided and the gardens can be visited in any order. Admission is $20 and covers both days.

Proceeds from MGHC’s Annual Garden Tour benefit educational and scholarship programs sponsored by the Chattanooga Area Food Bank and the Master Gardeners of Hamilton County.

“The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County are pleased to present our 38th Annual Garden Tour! This year we have chosen six unique locations on Signal Mountain and Hixson. These gardens feature inspired landscapes created by both long-time gardening enthusiasts and relative newcomers with imaginative approaches," said Suzanne Ford and Fran Geier, co-chairs of the Tour.

Highlights of this year’s tour include: a garden with many unusual specimen trees and shrubs; another using creative water management design in a compact space; examples of raised bed and container gardening; several with a wide variety of yard art throughout; and a farm devoted to scientifically regenerating soil with friendly alpacas to visit as well.

"We hope that touring these gardens provides the opportunity to experience the unique visions of other gardeners, sparking ideas for your own garden while enjoying a walk through colorful landscapes," Ford and Geier noted.

For updated information and to purchase tickets in advance, go to mghc.org/garden-tour

MGHC’s Annual Garden Tour is made possible, in part, with generous support from Scenic Cities Beautiful, and is presented in association with the University of Tennessee Extension.

